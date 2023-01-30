New Gap Campaign Honors Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss In Collaboration With The Brooklyn Circus: Photos

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss may be gone, but he will never be forgotten and GAP made sure of that when the company debuted its latest campaign. Shot before Stephen’s untimely death on Dec. 13, the new GAP campaign honored the life of the dancer through a new photoshoot taken in collaboration with The Brooklyn Circus.

In the campaign, which was shot in black and white, Stephen was pictured wearing clothing from the capsule collection. In one photo, Stephen wore a pair of trousers that were cuffed at the hems with tall socks and leather loafers. He styled the pants with a varsity jacket, a button-down shirt, and a tie. In the moving images, Stephen also posed for up-close photos which were chilling to see.

View Related Gallery Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker: Photos Stephen tWitch Boss and Allison Holker Celebration of Black Cinema and Television, Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 05 Dec 2022 Allison Holker Boss and Stephen "tWitch" Boss 2022 Industry Dance Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Oct 2022

Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, said in a statement about the campaign, “When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes. He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them. We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

The brand also released its own statement, “The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, Ouigi’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore [The Brooklyn Circus Founder and Creative Director].”

To honor Stephen, Gap announced that it will support The 988 Lifeline by donating to Vibrant Emotional Health. Vibrant manages the 988 Lifeline, “which provides free and confidential emotional support and counseling to people in crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States.”

​​​​​​​​​The official Gap ×​​​​​​​​ The Brooklyn Circus campaign debuts on January 31 across digital media and the capsule collection will be available to shop on January 31 on both brand websites, select Gap stores, and The Brooklyn Circus flagship store in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn, NY.