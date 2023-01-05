Allison Holker Attends Late Husband tWitch’s Private Funeral 3 Weeks After His Death: Photos

Allison Holker mourned her husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, at a private family funeral at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Jan. 4. The professional dancer was photographed outside the service in a long-sleeved black dress. She held her daughter, Zaia Boss, 3, in one arm, and a handler held an umbrella over her head. She also held hands with her six-year-old son, Maddox, on the other side. Allison looked somber as she stepped out into the rain with her kids.

The funeral was private and attended by only close loved ones. A large group of people was seen leaving the service, while others were photographed walking inside in smaller groups. In addition to Maddox and Zaia, Allison also has a 14-year-old daughter, Weslie, who tWitch adopted when he married her mom.

TWitch died by suicide in a hotel room on Dec. 13. He was just 40 years old. His cause of death was officially ruled as a “gunshot wound to the head,” according to the coroner’s report. TWitch was best known for being on So You Think You Can Dance?, and he was the DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. He joined the show in 2014.

Celebrities flooded social media with tributes for tWitch after his death, proving the lasting legacy and impact that he had on everyone. While Allison has asked for privacy in the aftermath of her husband’s death, she did take to Instagram to post a sweet tribute of her own on Dec. 21. “My ONE and ONLY,” she captioned a selfie of herself and tWitch. “Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Allison and tWitch, who competed on So You Think You Can Dance? in 2006 and 2008, respectively, met in 2010 when they both returned to the show as all-stars. They also both attended the premiere of Step Up 3D that August, and started talking after that. The two got engaged in June 2013 and went on to tie the knot that December.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Allison told PEOPLE after her husband’s death. “He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our faily, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certaain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”