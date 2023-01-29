Julie Bowen, 52, Hilariously Makes Her Move On Harry Styles With Concert Sign: ‘I Know What I’m Doing’

Julie Bowen, 52, didn’t hold back during a recent Harry Styles concert. The actress brought a heart-shaped sign with lights on it and a special message for the 28-year-old singer and took to Instagram to share a video of her holding it and showing it off while standing in the crowd. One side hilariously read, “HARRY I’M OLD,” while the other read, “BUT I KNOW WHAT I’M DOING.”

“Harry! I’m here! And I know what I’m doing,” Julie exclaimed in the clip. She wore a tan blazer over a white graphic tee and light blue jeans and had her hair down. “I’m here! HARRY!” she also captioned the post while tagging the “Sign of the Times” crooner.

Once the video went public, Julie’s fans took to the comments section to share responses, and many loved the post. “Don’t worry. He likes them older,” one fan wrote, referring to Harry’s past older girlfriends. “This should be a trend,” another wrote while a third shared, “Well you never know.” Others mentioned her Modern Family character, Claire Dunphy, and whether or not she’d make the same move.

Julie’s eye-catching post comes after Harry split from his most recent girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. He and the Don’t Worry Darling director dated for nearly two years before they called it quits late last year. On Jan. 25, he was spotted with rumored old flame Ellis Calcutt during a stroll in London, England. The two appeared to stop and get some coffee together, but it’s unclear if they are more than friends.

Olivia, on the other hand, recently made headlines after she was photographed hugging her ex Jason Sudeikis, whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, with. A source said the former lovebirds were in a meeting together before the sweet moment was captured, and it seems to prove they’re on good terms. The news is a bit surprising considering they made headlines after Olivia was unexpectedly served custody papers by Jason while she was on stage at CinemaCon back in May.