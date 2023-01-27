Shakira Posts Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Goes Public With GF Clara Chia Marti: ‘Women Don’t Cry’

Shakira posted an Instagram on January 26 where she appeared unbothered after her ex Gerard Pique confirmed his romance with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti online. The “Waka Waka” singer, 45, shared a split-screen video that showed her singing and dancing along to one of her songs. Shakira showed off her dance moves in a studio in the left video, and belted out the song in a recording studio in the right video. She also shared a cryptic message in her caption that seemed to address her current attitude about how her ex has moved on so quickly. “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!” the Columbian superstar wrote.

In recent weeks, Shakira has been subtly clapping back at Gerard, 35. The exes share two children and were together for 11 years, but never legally married, before they separated in June 2022. On January 11, Shakira released her revenge song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” in which she accuses her ex of moving on at a super-fast rate with a much younger woman. “I’m worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio,” she sings, per Genius. The song became her first No. 1 hit on the Hot Latin Songs chart, according to Billboard.

After the diss track came out, Gerard showed up to working driving a Twingo car, seemingly as a response to his ex’s song. Less than two weeks later, Gerard finally went Instagram official with Clara — a 23-year-old advertising and public relations professional — by sharing a cozy selfie of the couple. The first time Gerard and Clara were seen together was when they were photographed making out at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain, in August 2022, two months after his split from Shakira.

At the time, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “Shakira can’t believe” Gerard would be making out with a new woman in public so quick after their breakup. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker eventually opened up about the split in a Sept. 2022 interview with Elle. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she explained.

“And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult,” Shakira also said. “I have paparazzi camping outside, in front of my house, 24/7. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life. But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?”