Hannah Ann Sluss Engaged: ‘The Bachelor’ Star Says ‘Yes’ To NFL BF Jake Funk On Vacation

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk are engaged! During a post-football season tropical vacation, Jake popped the question to Hannah Ann during a romantic dinner on the beach. The Bachelor alum broke the news in a TikTok video on Jan. 25, showing scenes from the dinner before flashing to a rock that read ‘SHE SAID YES.’ Hannah Ann then moved the camera toward her left hand, showing off the engagement ring she got from Jake. “The surprise at the end he had for me,” Hannah Ann captioned the sweet video.

The ring is a gorgeous, massive emerald diamond set atop a thin silver band. There are also smaller diamonds around the band, making for quite the sparkler. The ring is very different from the one that Hannah Ann accepted from Peter Weber on season 24 of The Bachelor. That ring featured a pear-shaped diamond with a halo around the center stone, as well as diamonds around the band.

Hannah Ann filmed The Bachelor in the fall of 2019. She was one of the final two women left hoping to get a proposal from Peter. The other woman, Madison Prewett, decided to leave the show before the final rose ceremony. While Hannah Ann had some doubts, she wound up meeting Peter on the last day and accepting his proposal. However, just weeks into being engaged, Peter admitted to Hannah Ann that he was having second thoughts. By the time the finale aired in March 2020, the two had broken up.

Hannah Ann and Jake at the 2022 ESPYs. ( Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock)

After the split, Hannah Ann enjoyed the single life for a bit, but started dating Jake sometime in the fall of 2021. They went public with their relationship ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl in February, and Hannah Ann excitedly cheered Jake on as he and the Los Angele Rams won the big game. Jake was waived from the Rams in Oct. 2022, and after a brief stint on the New Orleans Saints practice squad, he was signed to the Indianapolis Colts. He began playing on the team’s active roster in Jan. 2023, but their season ended shortly after that.

With Hannah Ann living in Los Angeles and Jake in Indianapolis for the last several months, the two have continued to make their relationship work. Now, they’re ready to take things to the next level!