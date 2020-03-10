‘The Bachelor’: Hannah Ann & Peter End Engagement After Just 1 Month Together

Hannah Ann faced a lot of ups and downs with Peter Weber during ‘The Bachelor’ finale, and it ended with him breaking her heart during a super emotional split after their engagement.

After much deliberation, Peter Weber came to the conclusion about who he wanted to be with after The Bachelor, which meant that one woman was left broken-hearted during the show’s finale. Weeks after proposing in Australia, Peter broke the news to Hannah Ann Sluss that he was breaking up with her, and she was understandably very emotional. The split happened back home in the States, after Peter realized he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, and the conversation was filmed for the show’s finale.

Their meeting came after a month apart, and things were clearly awkward between them. “I think we both know this has been hard,” Hannah Ann admitted. Peter thanked her for being his “rock,” but told her that he’s been having trouble with how things are going. “I have no doubt that I’ve fallen in love with you and that I love you,” he said. “There’s no doubt about any of that for so many reasons. I’m just struggling. It just kills me to put you through this.”

Hannah Ann obviously wanted things to work out, but she wasn’t willing to put more into the relationship than Peter did. “I said yes to us being teammates and working through things together,” she said to Peter. “The love I have to give you will endure the absolute worst. But if you can’t give me that love in return, that’s not a relationship.”

Peter admittedly wasn’t able to let go of the feelings that he had for Madison, and revealed that it’s something he’s been “battling.” Hannah Ann flat-out asked him if he would be able to reciprocate the love that she’s given him, and Peter just knew he couldn’t. “I want so badly to give you everything and give you my entire heart,” he explained. “That’s everything you deserve….and I can’t do that.”

By that point, they were both in tears, and Hannah Ann got mad. “You took away from me my first engagement,” she scolded. “You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do.” She stormed out of the room, and it was clear that the relationship was over.

Eventually, he confronted her, and she went off on him for not staying true to his word. He apologized several times, and insisted that he never envisioned this happening between them. However, he said he had to do this, because he simply wasn’t able to give Hannah Ann his full heart. In the end, Hannah Ann gave Peter the engagement ring back, and left him.

Peter and Hannah Ann then reunited for the first time since the split on After the Final Rose.

It was understandable that Hannah Ann was very frustrated with Peter, as he put her through quite a bit during the last few weeks of the show. Hannah Ann was patient as Peter worked through his issues with Madison, which began during fantasy suites week. Madison admitted that she wouldn’t be able to get engaged to Peter if he had slept with the other remaining women, which really messed with his head — considering he had admittedly been intimate with Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller.

On Hannah Ann and Peter’s final date, he told her that his heart was being pulled in “two different directions,” and she admitted that that was hard to hear. After all, she had given all of herself to him, and felt like she wasn’t getting enough in return. Madison decided to leave the show ahead of the final rose ceremony, and at that point, Peter gave Hannah Ann his final rose and proposed to her. Unfortunately, there was too much left unresolved with Madison, and Peter and Hannah Ann’s relationship post-show was extremely short-lived.