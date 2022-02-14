See Pics

‘The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss Kisses LA Rams BF As They Celebrate His Super Bowl Win

After Jake Funk won the 2022 Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, he celebrated on the field with his girlfriend, Hannah Ann Sluss, who is best known for her time on ‘The Bachelor.’

Hannah Ann Sluss has quite a night at the 2022 Super Bowl! The former reality star attended the big game in Los Angeles to support her boyfriend, Jake Funk, who is a running back for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams won the big game, and Hannah Ann ran onto the field to celebrate with her man afterwards. She shared a series of photos on Instagram of the two soaking up the incredible victory. In one pic, Hannah Ann wrapped her arms around Jake’s neck, and in another, they shared a kiss while sitting on the field amidst the blue and yellow confetti.

For her game day fashion, Hannah Ann wore short shorts and a Rams bomber jacket, which boasted Jake’s jersey number. She completed the look with thigh-high white boots and had her hair styled in loose waves. In the post-game photos, Jake proudly rocked his Super Bowl Champion hat and t-shirt, as well.

Hannah Ann and Jake began quietly dating in 2021. It wasn’t until the beginning of 2022 that fans started to piece together that they were an item. Hannah Ann didn’t publicly confirm the relationship until one day before the Super Bowl when she posted a video of her and Jake celebrating the Rams’ previous win on TikTok.

Ever since Hannah Ann was on The Bachelor in 2020, she’s mostly kept her love life out of the public eye. Hannah Ann went through quite an ordeal on the ABC reality show, where she dated Peter Weber. Hannah Ann and Peter actually got engaged at the end of filming, but as the season was airing, he broke up with her and admitted to still having feelings for his runner-up, Madison Prewett. The breakup aired on After the Final Rose, so millions of viewers saw Hannah Ann unexpectedly get her heart broken after thinking she had found her husband. She bounced back by moving to Los Angeles and is clearly thriving two years later!

