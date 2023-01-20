Timothée Chalamet Channels Nicole Kidman As He Begs Apple TV+ For A Job In Super Bowl Ad

Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet, 27, attempted to channel Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, 55, during his Jan. 20 Apple TV+ Super Bowl Ad. His commercial was similar to that of Nicole’s iconic AMC movie theater ad that plays just before audiences watch a film at the theater chain. “Wow, Apple. Best Picture,” he said at the start of the clip. “I was in two Best Picture nominees last year.” Later, the Hollywood hunk was seen scrolling through the latest Apple TV+ hits including Jennifer Lawrence‘s 2022 film, Causeway. Timothee also gasped at seeing Selena Gomez‘s documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me flash on his tablet.

After seeing the two stars’ latest projects on Apple’s streaming platform, the 27-year-old asked himself, “Why don’t I have a documentary?” When Timothee spotted a Ted Lasso billboard during his morning cup of coffee, he then stated, “I could do TV” after reading the series is currently “the best comedy on TV.” Later on in the commercial, Timmy gets a phone call from actor Jason Momoa in which he shared he “just wrapped” his latest Apple TV+ series, Chief of War. When Timmy asks, “Wait you have a new Apple show?”, Jason responded, “at this point who doesn’t?”

The hilarious satire commercial channels Nicole’s AMC ad where she sits down in an empty movie theater to gush about the experience of going to the movies. At the start of Timmy’s ad, he sits down in an empty theater with a friend to see some major hit films flash across the screen, all notably Apple TV+ originals. Since Timmy shared the commercial on his Instagram on Friday, many of his 18.2 million followers took to the comments to react to his performance. “he is my new nicole kidman,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Apple TV’s very own Nicole Kidman.” Finally, a third fan couldn’t help but call out the irony of the ad given that Timothee has been in many award-winning films over the years. “timmy doubting himself as if he doesn‘t have one of the best filmography’s,” they penned.

Earlier that day, the Lady Bird star also shared a snapshot of himself holding an Apple TV+ remote control to hint at the upcoming commercial. At the very end of the commercial, Timmy sighed heavily and said, “Hey Apple? Call me?” Even his celebrity pal, Kiernan Shipka, 23, couldn’t help but gush at his commercial and commented, “omg.” Along with the Mad Men alum’s comment, Selena herself reacted and wrote, “lol” on the post.

Despite Timothee asking Apple TV+ for a call, the New York native is booked and busy! Later in 2023, he is set to star in Paul King‘s film, Wonka, in a modern rendition of the classic, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Some of his other recent projects include Bones and All, Dune, Little Women, Beautiful Boy, The King, and more. Timmy was even nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for his performance in the film Call Me by Your Name, which he co-starred in alongside Armie Hammer.