Meghan McCain Welcomes 2nd Daughter With Husband Ben Domenech

Congratulations to Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech on the birth of their second child — a girl named Clover Jade McCain Domenech! The couple told Daily Mail that they welcomed their second child on Thursday, Jan. 19. Meghan, 38, told the news outlet, “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.” Ben then added, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

Meghan, who revealed on Instagram that she was “fully cooked” one day before giving birth (see the photos above), had announced that she was pregnant with her second child in an interview with DailyMail, where she’s also a columnist, in September. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” she said. “Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give. Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

Meghan and Ben tied the knot back in November 2017. The pair of conservative commentators welcomed their first daughter Liberty Sage, 2, in 2020. When Meghan announced her plans to leave The View in July 2021, she said she planned on spending more time with her family in Washington DC. “When I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps and first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that I felt like I didn’t want to leave,” she said.

While Meghan has hopefully been enjoying family time since she left the show in August 2021, she has been very open about the negative aspects of her experience on the show, especially in her memoir Bad Republican, where she claimed the show “breeds drama” and spoke about how she felt about the work environment. “My take on the show is that working at The View brings out the worst in people,” she wrote in the book. “In my four years there, I was the target of plenty of shade — too much to even begin to recount — and then I also experienced more toxic, direct and purposeful hostility.”

Since leaving the show, Meghan hasn’t shied away from speaking out about her former co-workers, like when Whoopi Goldberg was criticized for comments about the holocaust on the show. Meghan said she was “heartbroken” about the comments. Still, she revealed that despite the rough falling out on the show, she’s still pals with one of her former View co-hosts: Sunny Hostin. “She’s a really good person, and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth,” Meghan said in a Reality With The King interview. “Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show.”