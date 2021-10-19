News

Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ On ‘The View’: She Had ‘Open Disdain’ For Me

Shutterstock
Meghan McCainVariety's Salute to Service presented by History Channel, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Meghan McCain poses in the press room at the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Awards 27th Anniversary Gala at the Grand Hyatt New York, in New York 2017 Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Gala, New York, USA - 16 Oct 2017
Meghan McCain GLAAD Media Awards, Los Angeles, America - 21 Mar 2015
Bridget McCain and Meghan McCain, daughters of Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., watch as Cindy McCain, lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington,, during a Funeral procession to carry the casket of her husband from the U.S. Capitol to National Cathedral for a Memorial Service. McCain served as a Navy pilot during the Vietnam War and was a prisoner of war for more than five years. Funeral of John McCain, Washington DC, USA - 02 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’

“When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”

Meghan claimed that Whoopi had “open disdain for me” during the show. Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly. Once, in the middle of a heated debate on live TV, Whoopi singled me out and said, ‘Girl, please stop talking right now.’ It instantly trended on Twitter. And it really hurt.” Hollywood Life has reached out to Ms. Goldberg for comment on Meghan’s remarks.

(Shutterstock)

The conversation Meghan brought up happened during the Dec. 16, 2019, episode. Meghan and Sunny Hostin were having a heated moment discussing Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings. When Whoopi, the show’s moderator, tried to move the program onto the next segment, Meghan continued to talk. This prompted Whoopi to tell Meghan to “please, stop talking, right now.” Meghan, shocked, said in a huff, “I won’t talk for the rest of the show.” “I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that! If you’re going to behave like this. You’re talking over people,” said Whoopi while Meghan continued to talk over her.

Related Gallery

Whoopi Goldberg -- PICS

American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy Pirelli Calendar, Verona, Italy - 03 Dec 2019
Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre, in New York "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018
Whoopi Goldberg 'Good Omens' TV show panel, New York Comic Con, USA - 06 Oct 2018

Meghan, in Bad Republican, also noted that there was another interaction between her and Whoopi that damaged their friendship further. “Another time she answered something I said by blurting out ‘O.K.’ in a tone that declared she was both baffled and disgusted by what I had just said,” said the daughter of the late U.S. Senator. “This reaction also went viral and left a scar on our relationship.”

That conversation, as Vulture noted, came from a March 2021 episode, where Meghan went into a rant involving Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, and Meghan’s now-Daily Mail coworker, Piers Morgan. “I want to take this time to encourage all Americans to visit Mount Vernon and see why monarchies are stupid,” Meghan said. “The American experiment is the way to go, and if we have two American women — Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I’m all for it.”

“Day after day, week after week, these things take a toll,” Meghan said in her memoir. “You can’t imagine how it messes with your self-esteem working in an environment where the worst thing you can be in the world is a Republican during the Trump years.” McCain said that she felt like the co-hosts and staff “only knew one Republican — me — and took out all their anger on me, even though I didn’t even vote for Trump.”

“Bad Republican” is available on Audible on Oct. 21.