Whoopi Goldberg Gets Fed Up With Meghan McCain As Pair Clash On ‘The View’ Over Joe Biden

Tensions were high on the June 17 episode of ‘The View’ as Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain went at it over Joe Biden’s recent interaction with a reporter.

Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg aren’t on the same page often, but things were escalated to another level on the June 17 episode of The View. The ladies were discussing a recent incident involving Joe Biden and a reporter, and things got heated. The co-hosts were talking over each other, with Meghan interrupting Whoopi as she tried to put in her two cents about the situation. It got so bad that Whoopi even cut the conversation short and cut to commercial as the fight escalated.

Whoopi did not have time for Meghan’s s—- today. #TheView pic.twitter.com/dk5I0SYs8z — Simply Kris (@KrisHuston77) June 17, 2021

Meghan and Whoopi’s latest war of words broke out while discussing President Biden’s interaction with CNN’s Katie Collins after his recent meeting with Vladimir Putin. Biden snapped at Katie when she asked him why he was “confident” that the Russian president will do what they agreed to in their meeting. “I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior. What in the hell?” Biden clapped back. “When did I say I was confident?”

Later on, he appeared to have a change of heart about how harsh he was, and he apologized to the press team when he arrived at the airport. “I owe my last questioner an apology,” he admitted. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave. To be a good reporter, you have to be negative at life. You are the brightest people in the country, but it makes no sense for me to negotiate with you.”

Katie wasn’t too pleased with the apology…and neither was Meghan. She referred to Biden’s actions as “very [Donald] Trump-y behavior”, which is what set Whoopi off. “To just comment on that, yeah, the thing I never saw Trump is apologize to anybody, so I will take it,” she retorted.

That’s when Meghan started interjecting, and Whoopi attempted to finish her thoughts. “Let me just finish what I’m saying,” she begged, but Meghan would not give in. “I don’t care if he’s apologizing. I’m just embarrassed,” she snapped back. At that point, Whoopi got heated, adding, “I don’t care if you don’t care! Hear what I’m saying!” Meghan said she also didn’t care, and Whoopi responded, “Good, Meghan, then you can be how you always are.”

This is far from the first time that Meghan and Whoopi have disagreed on the live talk show. In fact, in May, Meghan and her co-hosts were reportedly scolded by execs at ABC for how personal their on-air brawls had gotten. The meeting reportedly happened after one of Meghan’s fights with another co-host, Joy Behar, with execs allegedly telling the women to tone it down because viewers were finding the show “toxic.” It looks like the fighting is far from over, though!