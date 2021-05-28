Meghan McCain & ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Reportedly Scolded By ABC News Execs After Brawls Get Personal

After Meghan McCain and Joy Behar almost threw down on ‘The View,’ the head of ABC News reportedly held a meeting over this ‘toxic’ behavior, one that Meghan allegedly ‘stormed out’ of!

At this point, The View has become more synonymous with on-air fighting than UFC, WWE, and reruns of The Jerry Springer Show. Every day, it seems that Meghan McCain and Joy Behar go at it, leaving Whoopi Goldberg feeling exhausted. She isn’t the only one tired of the bickering, because TMZ reported that Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, called a “last-minute meeting” with The View’s talent and producers after Meghan, 36, and Joy, 78, got into a spat over anti-Semitism on Monday. ABC was reportedly “flooded with pleas to fire Meghan over her latest tantrum,” per TMZ, which prompted Godwin to step in.

The ABC executive reportedly told everyone that the on-air attacks are getting too hot for TV and that it’s coming off as toxic to the audience. Godwin allegedly said that this is not the direction she wants for the show. Supposedly, Meghan wasn’t too keen on this because TMZ reported that she “stormed out of the meeting before it ended” because she felt like she was “being ‘attacked.’” HollywoodLife has reached out to Meghan McCain and ABC for comment and will update this post with further information.

The fight that prompted this reported meeting came on May 24. The View cohosts discussed Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s anti-Semitic remarks, where she compared wearing facemasks on the chamber floor of the House to Jewish people being killed in the Holocaust. Meghan, who condemned Rep. Greene’s remarks, asked why Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar wasn’t treated with the same condemnation after she tweeted in 2019 that American politicians defend Israel because of money (“It’s all about the Benjamins”), specifically that of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the largest pro-Israel lobbying organizations in the United States. Whoopi pointed out to Meghan that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reprimanded Rep. Omar, but the conversation degraded from there. Joy and Meghan clashed over the rise of anti-Semitic attacks in the wake of the recent clashes between Israel and Palestine, and Whoopi attempted to keep the peace – before she was caught in the crossfire.

Apparently, the head of ABC News isn’t the only person who doesn’t like seeing Meghan and Joy fight every day. Meghan’s mom, Cindy McCain, said that she’s fond of the bickering on her daughter’s show. “Yeah, from a mom – you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit,” Cindy said to Andy Cohen during the Wednesday (May 26) episode of his Sirius XM show. “But again, it’s her job, and it’s what she does, and it’s Whoopi’s job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that’s going on there. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit.”

“I think she’s doing a great job,” Cindy said of Meghan. “She stands up for what she believes in, and that’s all that you can ask for. And she’s also really smart. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do appreciate it.”