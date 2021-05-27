Meghan McCain’s Mom Cindy Says Her ‘View’ Segments Often Make Her ‘Cringe’

Meghan McCain is infamous for her fiery clashes with her co-hosts on ‘The View,’ but it turns out her mom doesn’t always approve.

Meghan McCain‘s mom Cindy McCain opened up to Andy Cohen during a recent interview on his Sirius XM show, and admitted that she’s not always a fan of her daughter’s on-screen antics on The View.

When Andy asked Cindy if she’s ever bothered by Meghan’s arguments with her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, the matriarch revealed her relatable reaction.

“Yeah, from a mom – you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit,” Cindy revealed. “But again, it’s her job and it’s what she does, and it’s Whoopi’s job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that’s going on there. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit.”

Cindy, 67, had plenty of praise for her 36-year-old daughter as well, during the on-air interview. “I think she’s doing a great job,” she told Andy. “She stands up for what she believes in and that’s all that you can ask for. And she’s also really smart. So I appreciate what she does. I don’t always agree with her, but I do appreciate it.”

Meghan’s mom also conceded that her daughter’s combative nature isn’t anything new and revealed that her family nickname is “John McCain in a dress.”

Meghan’s most recent on-air clash came on the May 24 episode of The View, after the co-hosts started a lively debate about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s anti-Semitic remarks. But things quickly devolved into chaos with Whoopi being forced to cut to commercial break multiple times during the segment.

The following day Meghan took the anger she usually reserves for her co-hosts on The View, and turned it on John Cena. “You absolutely spineless, chickenshit, pathetic coward,” she tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

Meghan was furious at John, 44, for apologizing after he referred to Taiwan as an independent country and not as part of China while promoting his new film, F9. Meghan wasn’t the only one seeing red over John’s apology. A long list of political commentators attacked John and accused him of turning his back on the Taiwanese people out of fear of upsetting the Chinese movie-going public.