Meghan McCain & Joy Behar Get In Heated Battle Over Covid Vaccines, Forcing Whoopi To Step In

Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg
ABC
THE VIEW - Celebrating its most-watched season in four years, "The View" returns for Season 22 with a new co-host, the hottest topics, headline-making conversations, politics, pop culture, celebrity guests and newsmakers beginning TUESDAY, SEPT. 4 (11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EDT). Abby Huntsman has been named co-host joining the panel of smart and talented women led by moderator Whoopi Goldberg with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Whoopi Goldberg had to rein in Meghan McCain and Joy Behar when they started going at it on ‘The View’ for the umpteenth time. She was not about to let them derail the show again.

You know it’s a good day on The View when Whoopi Goldberg has had enough. Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into one of their patented screaming matches on the May 20 episode of the daytime talk show, this time duking it out over the COVID-19 vaccine. While both women are on the same side when it comes to getting the vaccine, they don’t quite agree about the efficacy of the vaccine rollout.

Well, that’s an understatement. Joy, 78, seemed to deliberately bait Meghan, the show’s sole conservative co-host (as she likes to remind viewers daily) by saying that the only people who aren’t getting vaccinated are Republicans who want to “own the libs.” To be fair, that’s incorrect. Meghan, 36, started off calmly, explaining that there’s a number of reasons why people aren’t getting vaxxed — mostly because they’re scared of the side effects.

“The fact that there hasn’t been a summit, or discussion, or figures that people trust on TV to try and help quell some of this, that’s why the conspiracy theories keep growing and spreading. Again, I think the White House and CDC has done a terrible job of saying ‘what, do you want to own the libs, and that’s that?’ It’s not productive. That’s why people keep going into their corners and this is coming from a place of fear [not] politics.

She continued by saying there were “a lot of things done that were stupid,” like making vaccine cards too big to carry around. “And I’m sick of that,” she concluded. Joy jumped on it, but could barely get in a word before Meghan started talking over her. “Excuse me, I’m not DONE,” Joy say, exasperated. You could see Whoopi itching to intervene.

Joy Behar Meghan McCain Whoopi Goldberg
L-R: The View co-hosts Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, and Whoopi Goldberg (ABC)

Said Joy: “A lot of people are watching Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson (vaccine deniers) saying they should wait — excuse me, can I finish??” Cue yelling back and forth between Joy and Meghan as Whoopi decided to cut to commercial without acknowledging them. This is not the first time that Whoopi’s had to do this, and it absolutely won’t be the last. Just two days before this, Whoopi pulled the same move as Meghan and Joy sparred about the GOP’s silence about the Matt Gaetz scandal.