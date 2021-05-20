Meghan McCain & Joy Behar Get In Heated Battle Over Covid Vaccines, Forcing Whoopi To Step In

Whoopi Goldberg had to rein in Meghan McCain and Joy Behar when they started going at it on ‘The View’ for the umpteenth time. She was not about to let them derail the show again.

You know it’s a good day on The View when Whoopi Goldberg has had enough. Joy Behar and Meghan McCain got into one of their patented screaming matches on the May 20 episode of the daytime talk show, this time duking it out over the COVID-19 vaccine. While both women are on the same side when it comes to getting the vaccine, they don’t quite agree about the efficacy of the vaccine rollout.

FAUCI SAYS PUBLIC MISINTERPRETING MASK GUIDELINES: As the confusion continues after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask, the co-hosts react to Dr. Fauci’s recent comments on mask guidelines. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/css2rXEbxn — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2021

Well, that’s an understatement. Joy, 78, seemed to deliberately bait Meghan, the show’s sole conservative co-host (as she likes to remind viewers daily) by saying that the only people who aren’t getting vaccinated are Republicans who want to “own the libs.” To be fair, that’s incorrect. Meghan, 36, started off calmly, explaining that there’s a number of reasons why people aren’t getting vaxxed — mostly because they’re scared of the side effects.

“The fact that there hasn’t been a summit, or discussion, or figures that people trust on TV to try and help quell some of this, that’s why the conspiracy theories keep growing and spreading. Again, I think the White House and CDC has done a terrible job of saying ‘what, do you want to own the libs, and that’s that?’ It’s not productive. That’s why people keep going into their corners and this is coming from a place of fear [not] politics.

She continued by saying there were “a lot of things done that were stupid,” like making vaccine cards too big to carry around. “And I’m sick of that,” she concluded. Joy jumped on it, but could barely get in a word before Meghan started talking over her. “Excuse me, I’m not DONE,” Joy say, exasperated. You could see Whoopi itching to intervene.

Said Joy: “A lot of people are watching Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson (vaccine deniers) saying they should wait — excuse me, can I finish??” Cue yelling back and forth between Joy and Meghan as Whoopi decided to cut to commercial without acknowledging them. This is not the first time that Whoopi’s had to do this, and it absolutely won’t be the last. Just two days before this, Whoopi pulled the same move as Meghan and Joy sparred about the GOP’s silence about the Matt Gaetz scandal.