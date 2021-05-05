Meghan McCain Explodes On ‘The View’ Over Liz Cheney Removal: The GOP’s A ‘MAGA Sausage Fest’

Meghan McCain lashed out at the GOP for not supporting women like Rep. Liz Cheney who don’t ‘bow’ to Trump. She’s livid that Cheney could be removed from House leadership.

Meghan McCain is disappointed with the Republican party, to say the least. The View‘s conservative co-host started a conversation about GOP Rep. Liz Cheney‘s potential removal from House leadership on the May 5 episode and ended up shouting as she questioned her own place in the party. “They’re shivving her for refusing to debase herself for Cheeto Jesus,” McCain said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

.@MeghanMcCain: “The message that’s being sent by the highest member of Republicans in Congress is that women like me and Liz Cheney, who refuse to bend the knee to President Trump but still remain loyal Republicans — we don’t have a place in this party.” pic.twitter.com/9U8XqlaYUZ — The View (@TheView) May 5, 2021

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was recently caught on a hot mic telling Fox News’ Steve Doocy that he’s “had it” with Cheney. “You know, I’ve lost confidence… Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.” House GOP members are reportedly preparing for a hearing to oust Cheney as GOP Conference Chair after she called out former President Donald Trump‘s “big lie” about the 2020 election being stolen.

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January after the Capitol Hill insurrection. “The message that’s being sent by the highest member of Republicans in Congress is that women like me and Liz Cheney, who refuse to bend the knee to President Trump but still remain loyal Republicans — we don’t have a place in this party,” McCain said. “We are worthless, we are not worth fighting for. And I think it is Kafka-esque.”

McCain raised her voice and confessed that the issue was making her emotional. “We are going to blood-let the party from women like me, college-educated women who lost [the GOP] the election in the first place.” She warned that there will be “consequences” if the House decides to remove Cheney from leadership. “So go ahead in this sausage fest of MAGA, pull her out of Capitol Hill and put in someone who will do and say anything you want for President Trump.”

A distraught McCain asked the other co-hosts what they would do if the Democratic party turned their backs on them and treated them like “garbage” for not supporting President Joe Biden. Whoopi Goldberg volunteered to start her own political party. Joy Behar said she would leave rather than deal with “lies.”