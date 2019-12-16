Whoopi Goldberg & Meghan McCain Get Into Screaming Match On ‘The View’ Over Impeachment

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain went head-to-head during an intense debate about Donald Trump’s impeachment on ‘The View’, ending with Whoopi telling Meghan to ‘stop talking.’

Whoopi Goldberg, usually the voice of reason on The View, snapped and started screaming at an already yelling Meghan McCain to shut up on the December 16 episode. The women were discussing Donald Trump‘s impeachment proceedings at the Hot Topics table when Meghan, per usual, loudly talked over her co-hosts while they were trying to make their own points. Whoopi, who serves as the unofficial moderator of the group, shut Meghan down. “Girl, please stop talking, please stop talking right now,” she yelled at Meghan. Meghan, visibly shocked, told Whoopi, “”I won’t talk for the rest of the show.”

Whoopi snapped back, “I’m okay with that. I’m okay with that! If you’re going to behave like this. You’re talking over people,” she said as Meghan, well, continued to talk over her, sputtering that she was delivering her perspective as a conservative about the impeachment hearings. “What you’re doing…” Whoopi trailed off as the audience began to “oooh,” before announcing that they were going to commercial break. It was business as usual when the show came back, with the co-hosts moving on to another topic.

While Meghan generally gets into spats with her other co-hosts, she and Whoopi did get into it not too long ago. Meghan freaked during a September episode, speaking at length about how impeachment could hurt the country. She accused Whoopi, who tried to interject, about being against Republicans. After some debate, Whoopi called her out for being “dismissive.” They cut to commercial break, but not before you could hear Meghan yell, “God!”

More recently, Meghan butted heads with co-host Sunny Hostin. Meghan accused Sunny of using a “cheap applause line” during a discussion about, again, the impeachment hearings. Meghan wouldn’t let up, and yelled “let me speak!” Sunny quickly shot back with, “You have been speaking a lot.”