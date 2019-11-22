Watch
Sunny Hostin Goes Off On Meghan McCain In Fight On ‘The View’: ‘You’ve Been Speaking A Lot’

Sunny Hostin put her foot down on ‘The View’ when co-host Meghan McCain accused her of using ‘cheap applause lines’ on the audience during an impeachment discussion.

Sunny Hostin has clearly had enough of fighting with Meghan McCain. Following a week of tense, public impeachment hearings, Meghan lashed out at her co-hosts when one brought up some Republicans beliefs that President Donald Trump didn’t commit any impeachable offenses. The tension grew thick on set during the November 22 episode as Meghan grew more irate, and made things personal when Sunny spoke. After Meghan pointed out that Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), who is not running for reelection in 2020, said that he hasn’t heard any evidence of bribery or extortion in the testimonies.

Sunny said that she was “shocked” to hear Hurd to dismiss the testimonies. “I will also say that it tells me that he is complicit, the Republican Party has enabled this president, continues to enable this president,” she continued, which prompted Meghan to accuse her of “slandering” the congressman. “It’s about the fact that he heard evidence clear and simple and for him to sit there and say that he — the evidence has to be overwhelming and that he heard no overwhelming evidence, I want to know which hearings he was sitting at,” Sunny said, to cheers and applause from the studio audience.

“It’s easy to get a cheap applause line here,” Meghan said, expressing her disdain with Sunny and the audience. “It just is, and that’s fine. Take your cheap applause line.” Sunny attempted to tell her that it wasn’t a “cheap applause line,” and that “they agree” with her; Meghan yelled over her, “Let me speak!” Sunny quickly shot back with, “You have been speaking a lot.” Meghan was in a mood the rest of the episode, even finding offense to lighthearted jokes from guest co-host Ana Navarro.

Meghan briefly addressed the fight after the show aired, responding to a fan who defended her on Twitter. “I’m a big girl – in most circles I’m almost always the only conservative voice. I’m more than used to what happens as a result of that,” she wrote.