Meghan McCain Reveals Why She Stormed Off ‘The View’ After Ana Navarro Fight: It’s Like ‘Housewives’

Meghan McCain got her chance to explain why she walked off the set of ‘The View’ after a heated fight with Ana Navarro during a stop by ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

Being the only conservative voice on the panel at The View, Meghan McCain ends up in the most on-air explosive fights with the other women on the show. The 34-year-old hit up Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sept. 24 and got to air out her feelings after Meghan and CNN commentator Ana Navarro got into a screaming match while discussing Donald Trump‘s whistleblower scandal on Sept. 20’s Hot Topics segment. It caused Meghan to storm off the set! Andy told her, “You seem extra over it with the audience, sometimes with the ladies,” and she said the audience is partially to blame.

“I will say the audience is extremely combative and it’s nice to be with a positive audience,” she said referring to WWHL which elicited cheers from the audience. “The booing and the heckling is a lot every day. And I’m paid here at The View to be a different view and I would like us all when people come to roll it back cause again, I’m just trying to do a very competent job.”

Andy then asked her if she has an extra hard time with the other ladies in terms of being able to express her point of view. “I think everybody in America is having a hard time expressing their point of view,” she responded. “But vibe wise with the hosts I’m actually much more comfortable with the main five hosts that I work with everyday than I was last year cause now it’s my third year.”

“But I just want to say the walking off footage, we are told by producers to leave the table if it’s too heated and I get touched up backstage with my makeup so that’s what I was doing and I’ve done that like many times over the years so I don’t know why this particular time…” she continued before Andy interrupted and said, “I thought Oh my God, Meghan’s walking off like

it’s a (Housewives) reunion.” Meghan fired back jokingly replied “The View can be like the Housewives sometimes though.” Zing!