Meghan McCain Cradles Daughter Liberty, 13 Months, While Getting Ready In Rare Photo

Like mother, like daughter. As Meghan McCain was getting ‘glammed’ up, her daughter, Liberty, didn’t want to ‘miss out on the action,’ and joined her mommy in the makeup chair!

At this point, it seems Meghan McCain’s daughter is ready to host her own daytime talk show! Meghan, 37, shared photos on her Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 9) while getting her hair and makeup done. She had a special guest for this beauty session: her 13-month old baby girl, Liberty Domenech. Meghan and Ben Domenech’s daughter rocked a pink and blue top while Meghan cradled her in her lap. “Thank you @ccprostyles for the wonderful glam as usual,” the former View host captioned the photos, “and for working around my Liberty Bell who didn’t want to miss out on the action!”

Meghan and Ben – a 39-year-old conservative commentator — welcomed Liberty Sage McCain Domenech in September 2020. In the first photo of her girl, Meghan held baby Liberty to her chest while giving a blissful smile to the camera. Since then, Meghan has shared pictures of Liberty on social media. In April, Meghan posted a pic of Liberty watching her and Cindy McCain on an episode of The View. “Girl power,” Meghan captioned the shot of three generations of McCain women. In June, while Liberty was taking swimming lessons, Meghan gushed over her “mermaid.” On Liberty’s first Fourth of July, Meghan shared a collection of red, white, and blue photos of her girl. “I was the parent who said they wouldn’t be only sharing pictures of their baby so as not to be over the top…” she wrote. “I can’t help it!”

There will be plenty of time for more Liberty photos since Meghan departed from The View. In July, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain announced that she would leave the show after four years on the panel. Meghan recorded her final episode in August, where she thanked everyone for “the privilege and honor” of being part of the show. “It really has been incredible. It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life,” she said. Two months later, Meghan released her audio memoir, Bad Republican. She said that “working at The View brings out the worst in people” and that she experienced “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” while on set.

Meghan also said the moment when Joy Behar snapped at her on-air (“I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.”) felt like a slap in the face and referenced in Bad Republican the moment she thought Whoopi Goldberg “turned on her.” Whoopi and Sara Haines responded to Meghan’s remarks by seemingly shrugging them off. The Academy Award-winner said that she “doesn’t have time to think about anything but myself” and said she would leave any drama “to the adults” – aka The View executives. Sara, 44, said that she never experienced any of the toxicity that Meghan described. “I love this place. It’s been very good to me.” ‘