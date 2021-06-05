Meghan McCain Snuggles Her Sweet Daughter Liberty, 8 Mos., Before Swim Lessons: ‘My Mermaid’

Meghan McCain took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of her happily posing with her eight-month-old daughter Liberty, who was dressed in a mermaid-styled bikini.

Meghan McCain, 36, is showing off her mom glow with her latest pic! The View co-host held her eight-month-old daughter Liberty before she took her to a swim lesson on June 4 and it was the cutest thing ever. In a snapshot that captured the epic moment, she can be seen wearing a black sleeveless dress and smiling while posing with the precious bundle of joy, who rocked a purple and turquoise mermaid-patterned bikini.

“Taking my mermaid to swim lessons today. 🗽 🧜🏻‍♀️ 💜,” Meghan captioned the sweet photo. It didn’t take long for her followers to make sure to leave comments complimenting the mother-daughter moment. “Perfection,” one follower wrote while another called Liberty “such a munchkin.” A third exclaimed, “I love her! Your little clone.”

This isn’t the first time Meghan has shared a pic of her baby girl, whom she shares with husband Ben Domenech. In Apr., she posted an adorable photo of her from the back while she was sitting on the floor and watching her mom and grandmother Cindy McCain talking on The View. She had toys placed in front of her and seemed highly alert when watching the show.

“Girl Power,” Meghan wrote in the caption for the pic along with a statue of liberty emoji and heart emoji.

These latest moments just prove that Meghan is truly feeling the “bliss” since becoming a mother in Sept. She wrote about the feeling alongside her first social media photo with Liberty back in Oct. and hasn’t been shy about gushing over her new role in public. Two weeks after giving birth, she talked about motherhood and how grateful she was for it.