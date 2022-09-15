Meghan McCain Pregnant & Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain, 37, has another baby on the way! The former co-host of The View announced that she’s pregnant with her second child with husband Ben Domenech, 40, on Thursday, September 15. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are parents to their adorable daughter Liberty Sage who turns 2 on Sept. 28.

“Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” Meghan told DailyMail, where she now works. “We are more than halfway to meeting our newest daughter and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The outspoken Republican also said, “Our whole family, especially her grandmas, cannot wait to smother her with all the love and affection we can possibly give. Ben and I are truly thrilled and counting down the days to grow our family and meet our newest addition!”

Meghan and Ben – also a conservative commentator — welcomed Liberty in September 2020. In the first photo of her baby girl, Meghan held baby Liberty to her chest while giving a blissful smile to the camera. Since then, Meghan has shared pictures of Liberty on social media. The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain has been able to spend much more time with her family ever since she quit The View in July 2021.

On her final episode, Meghan thanked everyone for “the privilege and honor” of being part of the show. “It really has been incredible. It’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life,” she said. Two months later, Meghan released her audio memoir, Bad Republican. She said that “working at The View brings out the worst in people” and that she experienced “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” while on set.