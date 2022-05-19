Meghan McCain Reveals The 1 Host From ‘The View’ She Still Has A ‘Relationship’ With

Don’t expect Meghan McCain to post happy reunion photos with her former colleagues at The View. After leaving the show in August 2021, Meghan, 37, revealed that she has only really stayed in touch with one of her former co-hosts: Sunny Hostin. “She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with,” Megan said on Stitcher’s Reality with The King podcast, telling host Carlos King that she has “such love for her and respect for her. She’s a really good person, and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”

“Sunny is one of the greatest TV presences in all of television. I keep telling her she should have her own show,” continued the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain. I don’t know why MSNBC isn’t trying to poach her for Rachel Maddow’s spot. She’s by far the most politically savvy person on that show. And extremely curious, in a way I didn’t find anyone else I worked with. Like, curious about different aspects of politics.”

On Meghan’s final show in August, she expressed gratitude for “the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show.” Two months later, in early previews of her memoir Bad Republican, Meghan said that “The View brings out the worst in people” and that she experienced “toxic, direct and purposeful hostility” while working on the show. Meghan often clashed with her co-hosts, most notably Joy Behar (and sometimes, Whoopi Goldberg.)

View Related Gallery 'The View' Cast: See Photos Of The Co-Hosts Through The Years THE VIEW, Barbara Walters, 1997-. photo: Andrew Eccles / © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sunny reflected on Meghan’s comments about a “toxic” environment during a November 2021 episode of The View. “I think she thinks that people did not like her or treated her a certain way because of her opinions,” she said. “I certainly don’t share any of her opinions … at all … about anything. But I don’t feel that way about her. I can’t claim to understand her because I think she’s very complicated. Her experience is her experience. No one can say that she didn’t experience it in that way because it’s hers.”

“It was a privilege to be on for four years,” Meghan said on Reality with the King. “I have moved on. I don’t watch the show at all. It doesn’t really enter my lexicon that often, even just the feeds I follow on Twitter and the news I read, and the pop culture I consume. Most of the pop culture I consume, it’s a lot of [Real] Housewives, so I don’t watch anymore, and it would be too weird to watch.”