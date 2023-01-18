Cardi B Reveals Kim Kardashian Gave Her Plastic Surgery Recommendations Before She Got Work Done

“I always felt like I had a big nose. Even before I was famous, I was like, ‘Damn, b****. I have my daddy’s nose,'” Cardi B said during the premiere episode of The Jason Lee Show, the audio of which was shared Monday (Jan. 16) as part of the Jason Lee Podcast. During the chat, Cardi, 30, and Jason Lee talked about her experiences with cosmetic surgery and how Kim Kardashian helped the “WAP” singer get her nose in order. “So, you know, around 2018 or 2019, everybody kept saying, like, there’s a non-surgical way to get your nose smaller, and that’s doing fillers. So I did fillers on my nose, right?” said Cardi. “So I did fillers on my nose, right, in 2019. And that s*** f***** my nose up.”

When 2020 came over, Cardi decided to bite the bullet and go under the knife. Thankfully, Kim, 42, was there. “I remember the time we were at Kris [Jenner’s] house, and Kim [Kardashian] gave you a list of people you could call to get help. You didn’t call none of those people, you just did it at home?” asked host Lee. “No, I called a couple of people that [Kim] gave me,” said Cardi.

Cardi also clarified a misconception about her surgery. She said that some thought she went under the knife after her husband, Offset welcomed their boy, Wave, but that isn’t the case. “A lot of people thought that, like, when I gave birth, I automatically went to get surgery,” she told the Hollywood Unlocked founder. “No, I literally waited like seven months to do surgery.”

“The tea is after I gave birth to my son, [Wave] my a** was f****** huge,” Cardi said during a Dec. 2022 Instagram Live. “In August, I did surgery, and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s a** shots. It was a really crazy process. l I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘OMG, I don’t have enough fat to put in my a**,’ so you result to ass shots, b**** don’t f****** do it. I am super super super super against mother f****** a** shots,”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Cardi shared the moment that she and Offset, 31, learned that Takeoff had been killed in a November 2022 shooting. “We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” she said. “Offset picked up the phone, and he [was] just like, ‘Noooo,’ and he [was] screaming and screaming. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and he’s like, ‘Takeoff is dead.'”

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was later arrested and charged with murder over the Migos rapper’s death. Clark has asserted his innocence. “We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a valid and meritorious claim for self-defense,” Letitia Quinones, one of CClark’sattorneys, said after the Dec. 15 hearing.