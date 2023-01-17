Cardi B Reveals The ‘Terrible’ Moment She & Offset Learned About Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B has been candid about how she and Offset are processing the death of his cousin Takeoff in the early morning hours of November 1, 2022. And now, in an appearance on The Jason Lee Podcast, she’s sharing the exact moment they heard the tragic news. “We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset’s phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” she said, adding that they had planned to attend a Halloween party in New York, but cancelled after her daughter Kulture vomited on her costume. “Offset picked up the phone and he [was] just like, ‘Noooo,’ and he [was] screaming and screaming. I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ and he’s like, ‘Takeoff is dead.'”

Cardi reacted understandably — with complete disbelief. “I smacked him and I said, ‘Don’t say that. Like, don’t say that!’ And then he [was] just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over and I was so scared,” she said. “I was just crying so much. It was terrible.”

In the weeks following the Migos rapper’s shooting in Houston, Texas, which left him dead at the age of 28, the Bodak Yellow star was open about the family’s grief. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she said in an audio clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk on November 27. 2022. “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf****** really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.'”

She further stated that she felt “hopeless” trying to comfort her husband following the sudden death. “We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy — trying to make him crack a smile,” she explained. “Seeing him randomly cry, seeing him trying to distract his mind, completely f*****’ schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything he’s been through these past couple of weeks.”

Following Takeoff’s passing, the mom of two took to Instagram to pay tribute to him on November 11. “Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she captioned a candid pic of the late rapper. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy.”