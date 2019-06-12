Cardi B Vows To ‘Never’ Get Plastic Surgery Again After Canceling Shows To Recover From Last Procedures

Cardi B reluctantly cancelled performing gigs to recover from liposuction and breast augmentation procedures, but she’s making sure that never happens again with a new lifestyle change!

Cardi B, 26, is not going under the knife again. “I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause bitch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂,” the “Press” rapper tweeted on June 12, and even revealed the benefits of her newfound exercise: “but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since.” Cardi has dealt with a lot of headaches lately — mandatory healing time for recent liposuction and breast augmentation procedures forced her to cancel multiple concerts (two in May 2019, and one at the Singapore Grand Prix in Sept. 2019).

Cardi’s decision to swap out plastic surgery for exercise may come as a surprise, considering that the singer said she had no time to hit the gym. “I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body, let me tell you something b**tch. I do whatever the f*** I want. And I don’t have — the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out,” Cardi ranted in an Instagram Live session on May 31. Well, it turns out she did have some time — after all, her doctors encouraged her to “chill” out on the stage time.

Even though Cardi had to sacrifice making “a lot of money” from these cancelled shows — a confession she mad in her Instagram Live session from May 31 — her doctors are right. As a consequence of her go-getter attitude and love for the stage, Cardi revealed that her body has been swelling up post-liposuction. The singer proved this with a photo of her swollen feet on June 11, captioning the Instagram Story post, “Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane imagine my body 😫 Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.” Those weren’t her only ailments, as she added, “My stomach gets even more puffy. My feet and stomach burn when I get puffed up.”

Cardi had to be pushed to take time off work. “It took a lot of convincing from her doctors, and from her husband Offset to make the decision to cancel [one of her shows in May],” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She will be back as announcements will be made for her future shows to make up for postponements, but until then she’s trying to take it one day at a time, but for now, this is the best decision for her.”