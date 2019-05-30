Cardi B Blasts Fans Who Slam Her For Getting Plastic Surgery: ‘I Do Whatever The F*** I Want With My Body’

Cardi B defended her liposuction and breast augmentation in an Instagram Live rant, revealing why she went under the knife and decided to postpone concerts at the sacrifice of ‘millions of dollars in shows.’

Cardi B, 26, doesn’t have the time — for haters or working out, which she revealed in an Instagram Live session on May 30. In the wake of backlash after she postponed a few concerts to heal from liposuction and breast augmentation, the Grammy-nominated rapper addressed her nearly 45 million followers. “‘You lazy, you should just work out, this and that,'” Cardi began, quoting her trolls, before unleashing her rant: “I do whatever the f**k I want to do with my body, let me tell you something b**tch. I do whatever the f*** I want. And I don’t have — the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no, I don’t have time to work out.”

Even if Cardi did have time to hit the gym, a strict routine wouldn’t help her body goals after giving birth to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in July 2018. “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not gonna get fixed,” Cardi continued on Instagram Live. “And my boobs, no matter how much I workout, is not gonna look like themselves. That’s right. So, stop it.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper then acknowledged her decision to choose health over work, as she pushed back a gig at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival from May 24 to Sept. 8, and rescheduled a May 21 show at the El Paso County Coliseum. “You know, I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money — a lot of money — for these shows. Like I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows,” she continued, an understandable sentiment from the rapper who put forth “Money.” Cardi also revealed that her stitches around her breasts and “the outside” are “completely healed,” but the same can’t be said for the “stitches in the inside.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi had an honest chat about her plastic surgery, as you can see in the video above. Although Cardi cringed at the money she lost for the sake of healing, it was actually “a very hard decision for Cardi to make because she never wants to disappoint her fans,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Her rep also confirmed this, telling us, “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work. She didn’t take the necessary time to fully recover.”

Emphasis on necessary, because Cardi really does need to heal. When she joked that “moving too much is gonna f**k up [her] lipo” at the Beale Street Music Festival on May 5, she wasn’t joking! “Extensive exercise (or performing) after surgery can cause internal bleeding and extensive swelling,” Dr. Daniel Barrett, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, EXCLUSIVELY explained to HollywoodLife.