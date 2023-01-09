Jessie J & BF Chanan Colman Go On A Walk Together After She Confirms Pregnancy: Photos

On her way to motherhood! British pop star Jessie J stepped out with her boyfriend Chanan Colman on Sunday, January 8, just days after the big news that she’s going to be a mama. In photos, the “Bang Bang” crooner, 34, rocked an oversized black trench coat, stylish black sneakers, and black leggings as she was snapped holding Chanan’s hand at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Her growing baby bump was kept under wraps, but Jessie accessorized with a pair of chic sunglasses, a bright pink pullover cap, huge hoop earrings, and several layered necklaces for the outing.

Her true love wore a green hoodie sweatshirt and black pants as he accompanied the “Price Tag” singer on the mid day outing. At one point, the duo paused to lean against a stone wall and appeared to be deep in conversation. The public sighting comes just two days after taking to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 6, to announce the happy news that she will be welcoming her first child later this year!

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…,” she captioned a video montage of pregnancy pics. “Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Jessie had previously shared the heartbreaking news that after attempting to become a mother “on her own,” she’d suffered a miscarriage. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” she wrote in a since deleted November 2021 post, “I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im [sic] avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

The “Sunflower” singer doesn’t appear to have confirmed the paternity of her new pregnancy, but she has been linked to pro basketball player Chanan since spring. Since her joyous announcement on Friday, she’s posted twice more about her pregnancy. “I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF,” she joked in one post on Sunday, and in another post, she captioned a video, “Happy Grateful Excited.”