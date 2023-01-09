Jessie J & BF Chanan Colman Go On A Walk Together After She Confirms Pregnancy: Photos

Jessie J stepped out for a winter walk with her boyfriend after confirming she's about to become a mother!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 9, 2023 5:09PM EST
Jessie J and Chanan Colman
Pasadena, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Jessie J covers up her growing baby bump in a black coat as she goes to the Rose Bowl Flea Market with her boyfriend Chanan Colman and friends on Sunday. The "Price Tag" singer, 34, revealed on Friday that she is expecting in an emotional Instagram video set to her song "Sunflower." "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," she wrote showing a positive pregnancy test. The news comes just a little over a year after the singer shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage. Jessie J gave an emotional, two-hour acoustic gig in front of around 200 fans at The Hotel Cafe in LA in November 2021 just a day after suffering a miscarriage, sharing the news with the audience gathered at the venue. During the intimate gig, Jessie spoke of how devastated she was and told how she had been told in 2015 that she would never have children. Pictured: Jessie J, Chanan Colman BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID

On her way to motherhood! British pop star Jessie J stepped out with her boyfriend Chanan Colman on Sunday, January 8, just days after the big news that she’s going to be a mama. In photos, the “Bang Bang” crooner, 34, rocked an oversized black trench coat, stylish black sneakers, and black leggings as she was snapped holding Chanan’s hand at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Her growing baby bump was kept under wraps, but Jessie accessorized with a pair of chic sunglasses, a bright pink pullover cap, huge hoop earrings, and several layered necklaces for the outing.

Jessie J and Chanan Colman
Jessie J and Chanan Colman on Sunday, Jan 8, 2023. (Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID)

Her true love wore a green hoodie sweatshirt and black pants as he accompanied the “Price Tag” singer on the mid day outing. At one point, the duo paused to lean against a stone wall and appeared to be deep in conversation. The public sighting comes just two days after taking to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 6, to announce the happy news that she will be welcoming her first child later this year!

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…,” she captioned a video montage of pregnancy pics. “Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Jessie had previously shared the heartbreaking news that after attempting to become a mother “on her own,” she’d suffered a miscarriage. “After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat,” she wrote in a since deleted November 2021 post, “I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im [sic] avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

Jessie J and Chanan Colman
Jessie J and Chanan Colman (Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID)

The “Sunflower” singer doesn’t appear to have confirmed the paternity of her new pregnancy, but she has been linked to pro basketball player Chanan since spring. Since her joyous announcement on Friday, she’s posted twice more about her pregnancy. “I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF,” she joked in one post on Sunday, and in another post, she captioned a video, “Happy Grateful Excited.” 

