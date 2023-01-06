Jessie J Is Pregnant: Singer Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Cute Video After Miscarriage

Congratulations to Jessie J! The “Bang Bang” singer, 34, revealed she is going to be a mom in 2023! Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Jan. 6, Jessie announced her pregnancy with an incredible carousal that included many snaps of the various stages of her growing baby belly. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…,” she captioned the heartwarming post. “Please be gentle with me. Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

In the post, Jessie can be seen flaunting her baby belly in all sorts of scenarios, like a bathroom visit, a hang out with her family and a recording session. Wearing a huge smile in every clip and snap, Jessie looked absolutely fabulous, even while rocking a mesh bodysuit. The songstress even shared a video of her sonogram!

The happy news comes almost a year after the singer shared that she suffered a miscarriage. Jessie took to her social media in November 2021 to let her fans know that she was trying to get pregnant by herself, was successful, but then lost the child shortly afterwards. “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she explained. “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.” The “Domino” pop star added that “the sadness is overwhelming” but she “will be ok.”

While Jessie did not reveal the paternity of either pregnancy, she has been romantically linked to Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan Colman since April. The pair were spotted getting cozy on Richard Branson’s Necker Island at the time. Before Jessie made headlines with Chanan, she dated Channing Tatum on and off from 2018 until 2020. The former lovebirds split after the first year together and then reunited the following year before calling it quits for good. Channing, as fans know, had just come off his divorce from his wife of 8 years, Jenna Dewan.