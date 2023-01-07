Nick Cannon Pushes Double Stroller With 2 Of His Babies, Heads Into Basketball Game With Brittany Bell

After Nick Cannon recently admitted he feels “guilt” for “not spending enough time” with his 12 children, the entertainer decided to kick off 2023 on the right foot! Nick was spotted treating his ex Brittany Bell and the three children they share, son Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and newborn son Rise, to a basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, January 6. The Masked Singer host had the biggest smile on his face as he pushed the double stroller towards the arena with Brittany following close behind.

The pair certainly have become co-parenting champs since their on-again/off-again relationship began in 2014. They even shared a day of family bonding and charity recently at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Christmas Feed-The-Homeless event on Friday, December 23. During the event, Nick, Brittany and their kids posed for the shutterbugs in their all their finest holiday gear!

The outings come after Nick took stock of his parenting life during a recent episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” the TV star said. “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Only a week after the interview was released, one of Nick’s baby mamas appeared to call him out for not spending enough time with her and their child. LaNisha Cole, who shares son Onyx with Nick, appeared to drag Nick after he posted a holiday card with his baby mama Abby De La Rosa and their three children: Zion and Zillion, 1, and newborn Beautiful Zepplin. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way Happy holidays to you and your family!”, LaNisha wrote, before adding a line about the importance of keeping things positive. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Along with Onyx, Zion, Zillion, Beautiful, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise, Nick’s enormous brood includes his 12th child, Halo, with Alyssa Scott, his and Bre Tiesi‘s son Legendary Love, who was born in July 2022 and his 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. He also shared a son Zen with Alyssa who died at 5 months old.