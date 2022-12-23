Nick Cannon Bonds With Kids Golden, 5, & Powerful, 2, With Mom Brittany Bell Amid LaNisha Cole Drama

Nick Cannon seemed like he was in good spirits during a day of family bonding and charity at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Christmas Feed-The-Homeless event on Friday, December 23. The comedian, 42, was all smiles as he posed for a photo with his son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and their mom Brittany Bell, 35, while doing good.

The outcoming comes just days after LaNisha Cole, another woman who Nick shares a child with, seemed to shade him after he shared a Christmas photo with some of his 11 kids, not including their daughter Onyx, 3 mos. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way Happy holidays to you and your family!” LaNisha wrote on her Instagram story on December 19.

After the initial posts on her Story, LaNisha clapped back by letting haters know that “disrespectful messages” don’t faze her on Thursday. “Yes, I’ve made mistakes. Yes, I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!)” she wrote in the post. “I’m choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old. I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time.”

Despite the apparent issue with LaNisha, Nick looked like he was in great spirits. He and Brittany rocked all-black outfits, but in another shot, they got a little more holiday-oriented. The Masked Singer host put on a red Los Angeles Mission apron and an elf hat, while Brittany put on some festive Christmas tree glasses. Their kids seemed a bit more Disney-inspired for their outfits. Golden wore a Mickey Mouse t-shirt while his sister also wore a Disney shirt with red polka-dot skirt, seemingly inspired by Minnie Mouse. The whole family had big smiles and seemed very happy to be doing some good deeds before the holidays.

As a father of 11 children (with six different women), Nick has had many different holiday plans where he’s celebrated with his children in many different ways. The Wild N’ Out star brought his twins Zillion and Zion, both 18 mos., and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1 month, to an exhibit dedicated to The Nutcracker with their mom Abby De La Rosa. He also brought his son Legendary, 5 mos., to meet Santa Claus with his mom Bre Tiesi.