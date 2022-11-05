Nick Cannon Snuggles Son Rise, 1 Month, Attending Golden’s, 5, Basketball Game: Photos

Nick Cannon, 42, showed off his bond with his newborn son Rise during his son Golden’s basketball game on Friday. The actor, who is expecting his 12th child, held the one-month-old close to his chest as he attended the five-year-old’s game in Los Angeles, CA and looked calm and content. He wore a black and white patterned bomber jacket over a black hoodie and black jogging pants during the outing.

Rise, whose mother is Nick’s ex Brittany Bell, 34, wore a cute white onesie as his stylish father carried him through the parking lot. Nick welcomed Rise with Brittany in September, just nine days after the birth of his ninth child – a daughter named Onyx Ice – with model LaNisha Cole. Nick and Brittany, who has had an on-again/off-again relationship with the entertainer since 2014, also share Golden, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months.

The singer also has one on the way with model Alyssa Scott, which is welcome news as the pair lost their five-month-old son Zen to his cancer battle in December 2021. The star is also awaiting the birth of another child with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion, born on June 14, 2021. Nick and Bre Tiesi‘s son Legendary Love was born in July 2022. Nick also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2021, the Wild ‘N Out star explained his views on marriage and defended why he’s had children with so many different women. “Just the idea that a man should have one woman, we shouldn’t have anything. I have no ownership over this person. If we’re really talking about how we coexist and how we populate, it’s about what exchange can we create together? I’ve never really subscribed to that mentality,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the women that have birthed Nick’s children are satisfied with the unorthodox situation. “All the women he has children with are kept in the loop and informed each time he has another baby on the way,” the insider explained. “He has open communication with all of them. Nick has always believed transparency is important. It would not be fair to the mothers of his kids, nor to the kids themselves.”