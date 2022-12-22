Nick Cannon’s Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Shares Message About ‘Heartbreak’ After Dissing Him

LaNisha Cole shared a cryptic message about putting herself through “unnecessary pain and heartbreak” just days after she seemingly shaded her baby daddy Nick Cannon for posting a holiday photo with a few of his other 11 children. The model, who shares daughter Onyx, 3 mos, with the actor, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 21 to ask her fans for stories of ‘overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships’ and to clap back at her many critics.

“For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send disrespectful messages,” LaNisha began. “Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!). But Im choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and its getting old. I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time.”

LaNisha went on to say that she’s “made peace with every decision” in her life. “I pray that you make peace with whatever is causing you to be so bitter towards a person you don’t know,” she added.

In another slide, LaNisha reiterated the stance on spilling her tea in the future, writing, “I’ll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships.”

The fledgling documentarian also took to her Instagram Stories around the same time to share a gorgeous snap of herself and to wax poetic about meeting her rumored boyfriend Brian Paul Kuba for the first time. “It forever changed the course of my life for the better,” she wrote. “Lord knows I needed someone like him to be by my side throughout one of the most difficult and important moments of a woman’s life.”

Meanwhile, it was only four days prior that LaNisha appeared to drag Nick after he posted a holiday card with his baby mama Abby De La Rosa and their three children: Zion and Zillion, 1, and newborn Beautiful Zepplin. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way Happy holidays to you and your family!”, LaNisha wrote, before adding a line about the importance of keeping things positive. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Along with Onyx, Zion, Zillion and Beautiful, Nick’s enormous brood includes his son Rise with ex Brittany Bell, whom Nick welcomed just nine days after Onyx. Nick and Brittany, who has had an on-again/off-again relationship with the entertainer since 2014, also share son Golden, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months. Nick and Bre Tiesi‘s son Legendary Love was born in July 2022. Nick also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.