Selena Gomez & Nicola Peltz Dance In New TikTok During Mexico Trip: Watch

The chronicles of Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz‘s friendship continues! Selena, 30, shared a new TikTok video showing the gorgeous duo playfully dancing during their trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Selena has formed such a close bond with Nicola, 27, and her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 23, while ringing in the New Year with them on vacation.

Selena’s TikTok starts with the Rare Beauty founder showing off her chic look, which includes a one-shoulder white dress and a pair of silver earrings. Selena has a brown purse wrapped around her shoulder, and her brunette hair is down with some side bangs.

The Only Murders in the Building star brings in Nicola for the video. Nicola is rocking a black dress and silver hoop earrings that match Selena’s. The two actresses do kissy faces and dance for the camera. Nicola also throws up a peace sign and laughs along with Selena.

Selena played the footage to Jack Harlow‘s song “First Class.” The Texas native used a simple red heart emoji to caption the TikTok. Nicola commented on Selena’s video and called her, “My queen.”

Selena celebrated the start of 2023 with Nicola and Brooklyn, and fans have been absolutely loving this new friendship. In a photo shared on Sunday, Jan. 1, the My Mind & Me star cuddled with the married couple while on a cot attached to a boat. Selena joked that everyone should call them “a throuple” now, as she celebrated her friendship with Nicola and Brooklyn.

Interestingly, Selena and Nicola even got matching tattoos — the word “angel” inked on their forearms — that she revealed on the Mexico trip. Before this getaway, Selena spent Thanksgiving with Nicola and Brooklyn in Florida. Selena’s BFF Raquelle Stevens was there, as well.