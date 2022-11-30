Selena Gomez Spotted At Airport With Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz After Spending Thanksgiving Together

Selena Gomez, 30, flew home to Los Angeles after spending Thanksgiving weekend with her pals Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Nicola Peltz, 27, at their home in Florida. The “My Mind & Me” singer was photographed at the Miami airport with the married couple and her BFF Raquelle Stevens on Tuesday, November 29. Selena’s airport attire included a white sweater with matching sweatpants and white sneakers. She also wore a protective black face mask and pulled her brunette hair up in a bun.

Selena tried to shield herself from paparazzi as she strolled through the airport with her friends. Brooklyn wore a white T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a black hat. Nicola dressed in a black long-sleeved sweater with matching sweatpants. And Raquelle wore a black zip-up jacket over a grey crop top with black sweatpants and white sneakers.

The Selena + Chef star spent Thanksgiving with the Beckhams, who got married back in April. Brooklyn shared an Instagram video of the whole group, including Raquelle and Nicola’s brother Bradley Peltz, goofing around in the kitchen while preparing dinner. Nicola hugged Selena from behind as they posed for the camera at one point in the video. Brooklyn captioned the footage, “Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz@raquellestevens ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

It’s possible Selena’s bond with the Beckhams comes from her and Brooklyn’s mutual love for cooking. David Beckham‘s son dreams of being a professional chef and does plenty of cooking in his household. Meanwhile, Selena has her own cooking show on HBO Max, where she’s welcomed celeb guests like Padma Lakshmi, Jose Andres, and Ayesha Curry.

Selena’s been back in the spotlight lately thanks to her Apple TV+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which explores the last six years of her life, primarily focusing on her mental health journey. She also released the title song to the doc, “My Mind & Me,” which detailed her mental health struggles and why she’s been open about them to help others.