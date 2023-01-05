Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In White Bikini As She Vacations In Mexico: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio is living her best life! The gorgeous model shared a few Instagram snapshots from her fabulous vacation to Isla Holbox, Mexico, on January 4. In the photos, Alessandra modeled a plunging, two-piece white bikini as she posed in the perfect-blue water. Alessandra’s swimwear also highlighted her fit and skinny body.

Alessandra accessorized her bikini look with shell chokers and a shell necklace. She also rocked a pair of pearl earrings with some chic bracelets. The Brazilian model pulled her hair back in one photo as she enjoyed a dip in the water. Alessandra captioned her post, “Vitamin sea 🌊✨🫶🏻.”

Alessandra’s been documenting her Mexico vacation all over her Instagram. On Jan. 3, she shared a video from the trip where she relaxed in a hammock while enjoying a cup of coffee. She ate breakfast near the pool with some of her family members. Alessandra and her family all gathered for a group photo on New Year’s Eve. “Happy new year from my family to yours ✨2️⃣3️⃣✨,” she wrote alongside the family photo.

Before jetting off to Mexico, Alessandra enjoyed a much chillier vacation to Deer Valley in Utah around Christmas. In one of her Instagram posts from that trip, the model wore an oversized, white furry jacket over a red, one-piece swimsuit. She braved the chilly conditions to get a few cute photos and she looked absolutely fabulous in them.

When she’s not vacationing, Alessandra is busy taking care of her two kids, Anja, 14, and Noah, 10. She shares her children with her ex, Jamie Mazur. Alessandra and Jamie got engaged in 2008, but they broke up ten years later before they could walk down the aisle. Alessandra is now dating Richard Lee.