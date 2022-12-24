Alessandra Ambrosio Pairs A Swimsuit With Giant Fur Coat In The Snow On Winter Vacation

The cold weather isn't stopping Alessandra Ambrosio from breaking out her bathing suit on her latest ski trip!

By:
December 24, 2022 12:51PM EST
View gallery
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Model Candice Swanepoel is spotted at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Candice wore a 'C bralette' bikini top in surfer stripe colors from her own bikini line, tropicofc. She combined it with a green and red skirt. Pictured: Candice Swanepoel Ref: SPL5486718 180922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards daughter Sami Sheen shows off her assets with a cheeky photoshoot on the beach in Maui today. The "Only Fans" star was spotted on the beach with her sisters doing a photo shoot and taking a dip in the ocean. Richards and her daughters are on a girls only vacation in the islands. Pictured: Sami Sheen BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio can rock a swimsuit in ANY temperature! The gorgeous model is currently vacationing at Deer Valley in Utah, and despite the snow and chilly conditions, she took photos in a red, one-piece swimsuit on Dec. 23. She paired the bathing suit with an oversized, white furry jacket and matching boots, as well as a white hat. “Ice, ice baby,” she captioned photos of herself on Instagram.

Despite taking some time out for a photo shoot in her swimsuit, though, Alessandra also seems to be enjoying what the resort really has to offer — skiing, of course! Earlier in the week, she posted Instagram photos of herself on the slopes. Of course, she looked as stylish as ever in her winter gear. She appears to be on the vacation with boyfriend, Richard Lee, and some family members.

Alessandra is no stranger to sharing swimsuit photos on social media, although usually we see her rocking her bikinis and one pieces during the warmer months of the year. During summer 2022, she was photographed on vacation in her bikini on a number of occasions. She’s also often seen on the beach playing volleyball in her swimsuits during the summer months.

alessandra ambrosio
Alessandra on the beach in a bikini. (MEGA)

The 41-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is the proud mom of two kids, Anja, 14, and Noah, 10. She shares the children with her ex, Jamie Mazur. Alessandra and Jamie got engaged in 2008, but never made it down the aisle. In March 2018, the couple announced their breakup after more than ten years together. Alessandra started dating Richard at the beginning of 2021, and they have been public with their relationship since confirming the romance.

In addition to raising her kids and modeling, Alessandra also has a lifestyle brand, GAL Floripa. The brand’s purpose is to “inspire women to embrace their femininity with a holistic approach,” according to its website.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad