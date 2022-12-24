Alessandra Ambrosio Pairs A Swimsuit With Giant Fur Coat In The Snow On Winter Vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio can rock a swimsuit in ANY temperature! The gorgeous model is currently vacationing at Deer Valley in Utah, and despite the snow and chilly conditions, she took photos in a red, one-piece swimsuit on Dec. 23. She paired the bathing suit with an oversized, white furry jacket and matching boots, as well as a white hat. “Ice, ice baby,” she captioned photos of herself on Instagram.

Despite taking some time out for a photo shoot in her swimsuit, though, Alessandra also seems to be enjoying what the resort really has to offer — skiing, of course! Earlier in the week, she posted Instagram photos of herself on the slopes. Of course, she looked as stylish as ever in her winter gear. She appears to be on the vacation with boyfriend, Richard Lee, and some family members.

Alessandra is no stranger to sharing swimsuit photos on social media, although usually we see her rocking her bikinis and one pieces during the warmer months of the year. During summer 2022, she was photographed on vacation in her bikini on a number of occasions. She’s also often seen on the beach playing volleyball in her swimsuits during the summer months.

The 41-year-old Victoria’s Secret model is the proud mom of two kids, Anja, 14, and Noah, 10. She shares the children with her ex, Jamie Mazur. Alessandra and Jamie got engaged in 2008, but never made it down the aisle. In March 2018, the couple announced their breakup after more than ten years together. Alessandra started dating Richard at the beginning of 2021, and they have been public with their relationship since confirming the romance.

In addition to raising her kids and modeling, Alessandra also has a lifestyle brand, GAL Floripa. The brand’s purpose is to “inspire women to embrace their femininity with a holistic approach,” according to its website.