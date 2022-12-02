Alessandra Ambrosio Models See-Through Lingerie In New Series Of Snaps For Jewelry Campaign

Only the essentials! Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, was the definition of sexy while modeling just lingerie and Jacquie Aiche jewelry for a new ad campaign. Though the Brazilian-born beauty was there to show off jewelry, it was hard to ignore her bombshell body as she rocked three different intimates ensembles in the photos.

Alessandra started things off in a sheer black bra and panties set that showed off her cleavage via a sexy keyhole. Looking effortless, she had a cardigan slung off her shoulders.

Of course, the Victoria’s Secret alum was lavished in jewelry, layering four medallion necklaces with a diamond chain and stacking rings on nearly every finger. Bracelets and hoop earrings continued the luxe but still boho look, while a belly chain wrapped across her flat tummy for a hippie-chic touch.

Not looking a day over 20, the model’s skin was smooth and glowing. She played up her cheekbones with some bronzer and painted her pout a peachy-pink.

She looked even sexier, as she slipped into a nude lace bustier in the next shots. Offering a fierce stare at the camera, she brushed one hand through her caramel-streaked brunette locks while seductively tugging at a pair of ribbed underwear with her other hand. The star looked like she could have just scooped up her boyfriend’s jacket, as she styled her lingerie with a boxy blue plaid blazer over her shoulders.

Alessandra rocked even more jewels in this photo. Diamonds dripped into her cleavage, as matching body and hand chains made her glitter from head to toe. Gold, silver, and diamond rings decorated each hand.

For the grand finale, Ale went with a flirty black romper that plunged low on her chest. Continuing to flaunt the beautiful Jaquie Aiche jewels, she piled on necklaces and let another body chain hug her curves.

It’s no surprise that Alessandra rocked the lingerie like an expert. The beauty held the title of Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017.