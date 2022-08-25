Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Purple Bikini & Hugs Look-Alike Daughter For 14th Birthday: Photos Tribute

Alessandra Ambrosio is one proud mama! The gorgeous supermodel, 41, took to her Instagram on Wednesday, August 24 to share a sweet photo album celebrating her lookalike daughter Anja Louise Mazur on the teen’s 14th birthday. Rocking a purple bikini, Alessandra, who shares Anja with her former fiancé Jamie Mazur, hugged and kissed her baby girl as they enjoyed a birthday blow out aboard a yacht!

“Happy birthday to the most amazing girl in this world @anjalouise.a.m !!!” Alessandra captioned the cute slideshow. “I’m so lucky to be your mom and my love for you is infinite…. I love you and I wish you all the things in your life cause u deserve it!!!!!”

The mother of two — Alessandra and Jamie also share 11-year-old son Noah Phoenix Mazur — recently opened up about how she keeps in such incredible shape after having her children. “Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you. It can’t,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit. “But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It’s partly because I work out…Not that it was easy getting back into shape post-pregnancy; after having Anja I only had three months to lose all the weight and I was on this 1200-calorie-a-day meal-delivery service that I hated.” She added, “I couldn’t do that again.”

When she’s not paying tribute to her family, Alessandra is spending time with her boyfriend, fellow model Richard Lee. The pair officially confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing in March 2021. Richard seems quite enamored by the beauty, as he recently promoted her hosting job on The Cut. “I am so proud of this incredible woman who took the challenge of doing something new and getting out of her comfort zone,” he said on Instagram. “Her dedication and work ethic was and is awe inspiring. She is a consummate professional and was kind and gracious to everyone on set. She was vulnerable and genuine- her most attractive traits! As always, she kept a great attitude and amazing energy through many very long days. Voce é maravilhosa, hot lil mama. I am blessed that you have shared your world with me.”