See Pics

Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, Rocks Pink Bikini Top & Short Shorts For Beach Day In Santa Monica

Alessandra Ambrosio
BACKGRID
Alessandra Ambrosio PUMA x Balmain Launch Event, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Nov 2019
Brazilian Victoria's Secret supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys another day at the beach with boyfriend Richard Lee in Florianopolis, Brazil. The slender model showed off her green bikini on the beach, as the couple continue their New Years break in the sun. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio Ref: SPL5282669 020122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns as She Plays Volleyball in Sexy Bikini. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Brazilian babe Alessandra Ambrosio goes out for a jog with her daughter Anja around Santa Monica. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Mazur BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her fabulous figure in a bikini top and tiny shorts as she enjoyed a beach day and volleyball game with her friends and beau Richard Lee.

Alessandra Ambrosio40, looked stunning as she soaked up the sun in Santa Monica. The Victoria’s Secret model kept cool with a peach bikini top that exposed her midriff and toned abs. She paired the flattering top with blue shorts that were rolled up at the top make them even shorter. She completed her So Cal look with a denim cap, rainbow-tinted sunglasses and silver necklaces.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys a beach day. (BACKGRID)

The model was having some fun in the sun with friends at the beach. They all even played a game of beach volleyball at one point. Alessandra’s boyfriend Richard Lee was also there for the gathering. She and her new man were spotted sharing a kiss after the volleyball game wrapped up. For the game, she transformed her hair from free and flowing into a high ponytail so that nothing could stop her from winning.

This certainly isn’t the first sexy look from Alessandra and it won’t be the last. The model loves a good beach day and we love the looks she rocks on them. From her tiny tan bikini to her white string bikini to even going topless, she never disappoints!

Related Gallery

Alessandra Ambrosio Walking In VS Fashion Show -- Pics

Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio shares a kiss with her man Richard Lee. (BACKGRID)

Alessandra even twinned with her 13-year-old daughter Anja Louise. The model posed with her mini-me on a boat while vacationing in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil. She shares her daughter with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur. The pair was engaged for a lengthy ten years before ultimately splitting in 2018. She then moved on to her current beau Richard Lee. They officially confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing in March 2021. And it seems like they’re still going strong as Paul recently promoted her gig on The Cut.

“Watch The Cut on HBO Max! I am so proud of this incredible woman who took the challenge of doing something new and getting out of her comfort zone,” Richard said on Instagram. “Her dedication and work ethic was and is awe inspiring. She is a consummate professional and was kind and gracious to everyone on set. She was vulnerable and genuine- her most attractive traits! As always, she kept a great attitude and amazing energy through many very long days. Voce é maravilhosa, hot lil mama. I am blessed that you have shared your world with me. Muito obrigado. Te amo.”

 