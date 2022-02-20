Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, Rocks Pink Bikini Top & Short Shorts For Beach Day In Santa Monica

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her fabulous figure in a bikini top and tiny shorts as she enjoyed a beach day and volleyball game with her friends and beau Richard Lee.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, looked stunning as she soaked up the sun in Santa Monica. The Victoria’s Secret model kept cool with a peach bikini top that exposed her midriff and toned abs. She paired the flattering top with blue shorts that were rolled up at the top make them even shorter. She completed her So Cal look with a denim cap, rainbow-tinted sunglasses and silver necklaces.

The model was having some fun in the sun with friends at the beach. They all even played a game of beach volleyball at one point. Alessandra’s boyfriend Richard Lee was also there for the gathering. She and her new man were spotted sharing a kiss after the volleyball game wrapped up. For the game, she transformed her hair from free and flowing into a high ponytail so that nothing could stop her from winning.

This certainly isn’t the first sexy look from Alessandra and it won’t be the last. The model loves a good beach day and we love the looks she rocks on them. From her tiny tan bikini to her white string bikini to even going topless, she never disappoints!

Alessandra even twinned with her 13-year-old daughter Anja Louise. The model posed with her mini-me on a boat while vacationing in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil. She shares her daughter with her ex-fiance Jamie Mazur. The pair was engaged for a lengthy ten years before ultimately splitting in 2018. She then moved on to her current beau Richard Lee. They officially confirmed their relationship when they were spotted kissing in March 2021. And it seems like they’re still going strong as Paul recently promoted her gig on The Cut.

“Watch The Cut on HBO Max! I am so proud of this incredible woman who took the challenge of doing something new and getting out of her comfort zone,” Richard said on Instagram. “Her dedication and work ethic was and is awe inspiring. She is a consummate professional and was kind and gracious to everyone on set. She was vulnerable and genuine- her most attractive traits! As always, she kept a great attitude and amazing energy through many very long days. Voce é maravilhosa, hot lil mama. I am blessed that you have shared your world with me. Muito obrigado. Te amo.”