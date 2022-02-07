See Pics

Alessandra Ambrosio Wears Just Bikini Bottoms While Posing On The Beach — Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selection of topless beach photos that are bringing on ‘golden vibes’ to her followers.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, knows how to work it in her latest social media pics! The Brazilian model posed for several topless photos of herself while frolicking in water on a beach and looks amazing. She’s wearing only white bikini bottoms and a striped sun hat as she smiles and looks up at the sky in the pics and has her long hair down.

“Golden vibes…. 💫,” Alessandra captioned the pics, which received a lot of responses from followers. “Pretty,” one follower wrote while another called her “so hot.” A third pointed out her sexiness and a fourth shared that she was “a stunning beauty.” Others shared heart emojis.

Before Alessandra shared her latest pics, she wowed in a one-piece bathing suit while shooting a new ad campaign for Nespresso. She was holding a surfboard in the pic as she looked toward he distance while sanding on he sand at a beach. Her long hair was also blowing in the wind, making her the perfect model for a fun day out in the sun near the water.

Alessandra is no stranger to being in swimsuits. In addition to her new photos and ad photo, she celebrated the new year in Brazil on Jan. 4 when she shared a pic of herself in a rust-colored bikini. She was posing alongside her daughter Anja Louise in the photo, which can be seen below, as they spent time on a boat and put their arms around each other. “My little mermaid 🧜🏼‍♀️💫💖,” she sweetly wrote in the caption.

As one of the most gorgeous models in the world, Alessandra sure knows how to take incredible photos. Whether she’s on vacation or hanging out at home, she always seems to know the perfect angle to pose and more. Whenever she shares her social media posts, she also adds cheeky captions,  so it’s a treat to follow her. We look forward to seeing what other kinds of gems the lovely lady shares next!