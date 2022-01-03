Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up The Sun In Bandeau Bikini On Vacay In Brazil — Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio was back in her old Brazil stomping grounds in a skimpy blue bikini after the new year, enjoying some time in the sun.

Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, showed off her incredibly toned figure shortly after New Year’s Eve in her home country of Brazil, wearing a sexy icy blue bandeau bikini as she enjoyed time on the beach. The supermodel, who soaked up the sun in Florianopolis, was pictured with her love, Richard Lee, playing a game of pickleball, showing off the adorable swimsuit which had a cutout in the front and a stringy design for the bottoms, tightly hugging her curves. The mother-of-two accessorized her look with a few layers of necklaces, bracelets, and simple gold earrings, also pairing the look with some rose-tinted sunglasses.

Alessandra definitely seemed to have been enjoying her time on the beach with her beau, strolling along the waves, drinking fruity cocktails, and getting a bit competitive in a game of pickleball. Although the supermodel was focused on her A-game, she still took the time to flaunt her figure, showing off her cheeky bikini bottoms and toned derrière. Alessandra and Richard were also joined by some friends and often moved between going in the ocean and enjoying time in the sand.

Alessandra is pretty keen on playing sports on the beach in some skimpy bikinis. Back in summer 2021, she was spotted showing off her ripped abs in a teeny tiny neon green bikini, playing an aggressive game of beach volleyball. She was again joined by her beau Richard for that game, and during breaks, they packed on PDA and shared a few passionate kisses.

Alessandra’s swimsuit, which left little the imagination, showed off her amazing abs and toned legs. She also wore some tiny bright orange shorts and paired her look with a bright blue baseball cap and cool blue sunglasses. Much like the aforementioned look, Alessandra paired the beach day outfit with numerous necklaces and a couple bracelets, still making sure to accessorize her look.