Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks A Bikini While Posing With Look-Alike Daughter, 13, On Vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio looked fabulous in a tiny bikini while posing alongside her 13-year-old look-alike daughter while on vacation

Good genes run in the family and Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, proved that when she posed alongside her gorgeous 13-year-old daughter, Anja Louise, while on vacation in Ilha Da Magia, Brazil on Jan. 5. Alessandra and Anja looked fabulous as they posed for the photo aboard a yacht. Both mother ad daughter showed off their incredible figures in tiny bikinis.

Alessandra posted the photo with the caption, “My little mermaid,” and they both really did look like mermaids. Alessandra rocked a burnt orange triangle bikini featuring a halterneck plunging top with a pair of matching, side-tie string bikini bottoms. Meanwhile, Anja rocked a purple floral two-piece featuring an underwire top with matching seamless bottoms.

Both ladies rocked silver chain necklaces and had their long brown, honey highlighted hair down in wet, beach waves. Alessandra chose to wear oversized sunglasses while Anja opted out, revealing her face, which looked identical to her mother’s.

Since their vacation started, the former Victoria’s Secret model has rocked a slew of sexy looks from swimsuits to dresses. Aside from her burnt orange set, she looked amazing as she strolled on the beach in a turquoise patterned bikini featuring a scrunched bandeau top that was cut out in the center of her chest revealing ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching strappy bottoms and a pair of Vera Wang V491 Sunglasses.

Just a few days earlier, she rocked a bright orange midi dress that was skintight and had a keyhole cutout at her chest. The form-fitting dress had two slits on the sides of her legs and she accessorized with a Gas Bijoux Picot Bag, nude Tkees Gemma Sandals, and a Jacquie Aiche Pave Morganite Teardrop Center Ethiopian Opal Beaded Necklace.

Anja is one of two kids Alessandra shares with her ex-fiance, Jamie Mazur. The couple was engaged for 10 years before splitting up in 2018. They also share an adorable 9-year-old son together, Noah Phoenix.