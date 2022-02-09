Alessandra Ambrosio, 40, Stuns In Nothing But A White String Bikini While In Rio — Photos

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel looked flawless in a white skimpy bikini as she splashed in the water on the beach in Rio.

Alessandra Ambrosio is used to strutting her stuff on the catwalk. But on Feb. 9, the 40-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel made a splash on the beach in Rio while posing up a storm in a skimpy white bikini. As you can see in the photos here, the supermodel made her social media followers stop scrolling when she took to Instagram and shared a series of stunning photos while wearing the monochromatic two-piece swimsuit by GAL Floripa.

The Brazilian beauty flashed a seductive smile for the camera while frolicking along the oceanside in the brand’s Wildflower and Bloom bikini which features small floral eyelet detailing throughout and adjustable straps. “Easy breezy,” she captioned the post. Alessandra completed her eye-catching look with a few pieces of dainty jewelry including thin gold hoops, a simple gold chain, and she opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty.

Celebrities and fans alike swarmed Alessandra’s comments section to gush over the runway queen, who has ranked number five on Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid models. “Impresionante Alessandra,” famed celebrity Chef Rafa commented. “You have the kindest heart and most beautiful smile,” one fan responded. “A woman that gets better with age,” another wrote.

Alessandra is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her followers coming back for more. Just two days earlier, the mom-of-two wore nothing but bikini bottoms while posing on the beach. It was from the same swimsuit collection but she skipped her top and donned a simple straw hat to complete the sexy style. “Golden vibes,” she captioned the post which featured a snapshot of her gazing off onto the sunset.