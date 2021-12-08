Breaking News

Rihanna, Beyonce, Taylor Swift & More Named Forbes’ ‘Most Powerful Women’ Of 2021: See List

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyonce
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Debby Wong/Shutterstock
Rihanna Fenty Beauty by Rihanna One Year Anniversary Celebration, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2018
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna wears a cast on her right hand as she and Asap Rocky visit Basquiat’s exhibit at "Christie's". Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 3 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square, Bridgetown, Barbados - 29 Nov 2021 A cultural celebration of Barbados, under the theme of 'Pride of Nationhood', will have begun at 2000hrs, using video footage, music and dance to present Barbados's history. The Prince of Wales will be met by a mounted Guard of Honour on arrival, and will proceed to the dais where he will be received by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados. There will be a march past, a final salute to the Monarchy, and a short video on Barbados's history will be played. Her Majesty The Queen's Standard will then be lowered. At 0000hrs, Dame Sandra Mason will be officially sworn in by the Chief Justice, Sir Patterson Cheltenham, as the first President of Barbados, and the Presidential Standard will be raised. The Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, and Attorney General, Dale Marshall QC, will take the Oath to Barbados. The President will then present the New Colours, followed by a twenty one gun salute.
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Fashion mogul and singer, Rihanna, steps out for a shopping trip in NYC and the star slays in a black fur-lined mini dress she pairs with alluring black heels and a hoodie.Pictured: RihannaBACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

‘Forbes’ magazine released its list for ‘The World’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ of 2021 and it included a variety of impressive ladies who have made an undeniable impact in the spotlight and/or behind the scenes.

Forbes proved women are more powerful than ever on Dec. 8, when they released their “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” of 2021 list. The list showcased many familiar faces such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce, as well as some women who are out of the spotlight but still working and changing the world just as much. From singers to actresses to talk show hosts to media company moguls, the outlet made some incredible choices and we’re taking a look at a few along with the reasons they made the list.

The choice of Rihanna comes as no surprise when you think back at what an amazing year she’s had. The “Umbrella” crooner, who came in at No. 68, runs her own cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and it helped her make history by becoming the richest female musician on the planet, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. She also runs the lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, and a skincare brand, Fenty Skin.

Rihanna was named one of the most powerful women. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Taylor, who came in at No. 78, has also had a very busy and successful 2021. The talented songwriter started the year re-recording and re-releasing two of her previous six studio albums in order to fully own her own music, and it’s proved to be a delight to her fans. After re-releasing her 2008 album Fearless and renaming it Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in Apr., as well as re-releasing her 2012 album Red and renaming it Red (Taylor’s Version) in Nov., she’s proving “out with the old tunes and in with the revamped (and more experienced) tunes” is where it’s at. Her re-releases are actually doing better than the originals, which is truly impressive, and is an awesome reflection of how devoted the “Swifties” are.

Related Gallery

Taylor Swift's Sexiest Photos

Taylor Swift Rock and Roll Induction Ceremony, Show, Cleveland, Ohio, USA - 30 Oct 2021
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 - Day Two - O2 Arena - London. Taylor Swift during the media run on day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Seat at London's O2 Arena. The world's biggest stars performed live for Capital listeners at The 02 at the UK's biggest Christmas party. Artists performing across the weekend include Stormzy, Harry Styles, Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Taylor Swift, Mabel, Sam Smith, The Script amongst others. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jingle Bell. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:48896442 (Press Association via AP Images)
FILE -- In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift is releasing her fifth album, “1989,” on Monday, Oct. 27, 2014. It is the Grammy winner’s first full-length pop album and features the hit song, “Shake It Off.” (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is another lady on the most powerful women list. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Beyonce is another artist who’s been named one of the most powerful women of 2021 and her track record backs the choice up. She became the most decorated female artist in Grammys history when she won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her feature on the “Savage” remix, and Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” at the Grammys ceremony earlier this year. She is on the list at No. 76.

Beyonce
Beyonce was also included on the most powerful women list. (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

Another notable woman included on Forbes’ World’s Most Powerful Women list is Oprah Winfrey, who came in at No. 23. Nine months ago, the former talk show host sat down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a shocking tell-all interview about their life in the Royal Family as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and why they decided to step down from their royal duties and move from England to America.

Other women on the list include actress Reese Witherspoon, Shari Redstone, Chairman of Viacom CBS, Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Suzanne Scott, the CEO of Fox News, and Ann Sarnoff, the Chair & CEO of Warner Media Studios & Networks Group.