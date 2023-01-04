North West Pranks Little Sister Chicago With Hilarious TikTok Filter: Watch

If there’s anything that big siblings are good at, it’s pranking their little sisters and brothers. Take North West, for example. In a recent video posted to the @KimAndNorth TikTok account, North, 9, calls her sister, 4-year-old Chicago West, over to do a funny dance for TikTok. “I’m just going to cover your face,” North says before removing her hand. Chi then does her wiggle before North notices something. “Chi! What’s wrong with your face!” the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West says, pointing out how one of Chi’s eyes is lower than the other.

Clearly, Chi hadn’t heard of video filters. “You did that!” she says to her older sister, who marvels at her new look. North tries to “put it back,” but it doesn’t work. “Oh my gosh, Chi! Go look in the mirror,” North tells her sister. After Chi sees that her face is fine, North assures her sibling that “that mirror is broken.” When Chi looks into North’s phone, she sees that her eyes are uneven again. “The mirror’s broken, Chi,” says North through the audio filter. “Oh, my gosh, Chi! You’re going to be stuck like that!”

At this point, North is on her way to hosting a Punk’d revival when she turns 18. In mid-December, North pretended to shave off Kim’s eyebrows before showing her mom what she looked like (while secretly putting on the “Thin Brows” filter.) “North, this is not funny,” said Kim, 42. While some suspected that the video was “staged” – Kim was sleeping with a full face of makeup, it seemed – they still were “rolllllinggggg” at what they saw.

A few days later, North went old school in her pranks by busting out a KKW liquid eyeliner to paint Psalm West’s face as he slept. North let her creativity fly, covering her baby brother’s mug, and when she was all done, she left the eyeliner on a nearby Elf On The Shelf doll.

In November, Kim and North took part in a viral audio skit. As Kim was doing North’s hair, the young girl pulled away violently. North did her best to lip-sync along to “Don’t Play With It” by Lola Brooke ft. Billy B, as if she was issuing a message to her mom.

While North’s TikTok account has been a divisive issue between North’s parents (“And don’t have her TikTok at all if I don’t approve that,” Ye, 45, once said), Kim and North have had fun on the account. Towards the end of 2022, North transformed Chi into her mini-me, dressing her little sister in her clothes. Kim and North also declared they were “best friends for life” in another video (though North did mock Kim’s ‘caution tape’ catsuit in one video, proving that no one is safe from North West.)