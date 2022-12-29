Chicago West, 4, Hilariously Channels Big Sis North, 9, As She Turns Into Her For TikTok Video: Watch

Kim Kardashian's daughters took part in a new TikTok trend for a super sweet video, with Chicago dressed up in her sister's clothes.

North West and her younger sister Chicago took part in a new TikTok trend on Wednesday, December 28. North, 9, posted a super cute video where she dressed Chicago, 4, up in her clothes, and she danced along to a trending song on the video-sharing app. “Turning my sister into me,” North wrote along with the clip. It was a very sweet moment for the sisters.

In the clip, Chicago dressed in a Batman costume with a glittery top and matching tutu at first. She completed the look with a Batman mask and came out and waved. After she  went behind the doorway, Chicago walked out dressed in North’s clothes, with a graphic t-shirt, black shorts, slides, and a slim pair of sunglasses. She also held a black purse and had a chain necklace on. Chicago danced around in the clip, and it was super cute.

The video was set to a sped-up version of the song “I Wish” by Skee-Lo. The tune has become very popular on TikTok for a trend where people dress up their family members (often their moms) in their clothes and show off the transformation.

North carries Chicago while out with their mom. (ZapatA/MEGA)

North and Chicago are super close, and even though the outfit change in the video was pretty big, the pair do occasionally have a similar fashion sense. The two girls were seen holding hands while out with their mom Kim Kardashian in similar outfits and matching Balenciaga purses in July.

North regularly posts on TikTok and participates in different trends on the app. She’s also posted a similar video to the one with Chicago, where she turned her best friend into her. She often pranks her family members with funny videos on TikTok, like when she drew a mustache and more on her younger brother Psalm, before placing an Elf on the Shelf next to him.

North also regularly pokes fun at her mom. She’s shared pranks, where she used a filter to make Kim think that she had shaved her eyebrows. She also parodied her mom’s SKIMS promos by lip-syncing along and using a filter to make herself look angry.

