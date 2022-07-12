North & Chicago West Rock $3K Balenciaga Purses While Out With Mom Kim K. In NYC

North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own in the fashion department! The daughters of Kim Kardashian, 41, were seen heading out on Tuesday, July 12, in New York City. And the tots, walking alongside their mom, were each carrying black Balenciaga handbags valued at $3k! In the photos, North and Chicago rocked matching black jeans and short sleeve top ensembles. While Chicago wore her hair up in high buns and rocked gray boots, North styled her hair in long braids and wore sunglasses and chunky platform shoes. In one pic, North and Chicago adorably held hands while passing photographers, and in another, all three linked hands. Kim wore a sleek gray tank top and cargo pants with boots as the trio left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, accompanied by a bodyguard.

North and Chicago aren’t just taking time to coordinate their looks with high end accessories. The two were also recently photographed sleeping nose to nose in a sweet sibling post on mom Kim’s Instagram account. “Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better!,” Kim captioned the July 3 photo post alongside a double heart emoji. As the sisters get older, they seem to be bonding more and more. Back in December, they bonded while playing dolls in an adorable TikTok video.

The appearance comes after Kim and Kanye West‘s rocky public divorce, which was finalized on March 2. But North and Chicago and their brothers Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, seem to be adjusting to the changes smoothly, even bonding with Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28. The Saturday Night Live alum has been seen taking North out for a joy ride in April and having lunch with Saint at the Grove in Los Angeles in June.

Meanwhile, even more big changes could be coming for the famous siblings. A source close to the lovey-dovey couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Pete are already “discussing” moving in together! “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” the source told HL in June, adding that Pete’s already close to the kids. “At this point, Pete has spent so much time with her kids and he absolutely adores them. She kind of sees Pete as a big kid himself, and she loves seeing how well they all get along,” they said.