Behati Prinsloo Strips Down To Show Off Bare Baby Bump In Nude Selfie: Photo

Behati Prinsloo embraced her growing baby bump when she posted a sexy selfie posing completely naked in the mirror. The 34-year-old posted a photo of herself naked from the side showing off her bare bump while her phone covered up her chest.

In the photo, Behati was completely naked and she covered up her bottom half with a tree emoji, putting just her bump and bare face on display. She threw her hair back into a messy bun and topped her look off with layered choker necklaces. Behati loves showing off her baby bump and she is constantly posting photos of her stomach on Instagram.

Just the other day, Behati rocked a sheer white tank top with no bra underneath and styled it with a pair of white underwear. She rolled up her tank top so that her bare bump was on display and she topped her look off with a black choker necklace and a paper Burger King crown. In another photo posted from the same shoot, Behati balanced a tiny unicorn on her bump while the second photo pictured her on all fours in a white bikini with thigh-high sheer nude socks and a unicorn face mask.

In another recent baby bump photo, Behati posted a mirror selfie wearing a tight black Aritzia long-sleeve top. The top was unbuttoned just below her chest, revealing her bare stomach while a pair of skintight, high-rise Beyond Yoga leggings completed her outfit. She accessorized her look with an alien necklace and cool face makeup on her eyebrows and underneath her eyelids.

Behati is pregnant with her and Adam Levine’s third child, which she announced back in September. The couple, who got married in 2014, share two daughters together – Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.