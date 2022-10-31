Behati Prinsloo Cradles Baby Bump In Cropped Cardigan For Halloween After Adam Levine Drama

Behati Prinsloo celebrated Halloween cradling her baby bump this year and the 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a tiny black cropped cardigan that was unbuttoned, showing off her belly. Behati still managed to celebrate the holiday despite all the drama surrounding her and her husband, Adam Levine.

In the mirror selfie Behati posted, she rocked a tight black Aritzia long-sleeve top. The top was unbuttoned just below her chest, revealing her bare stomach while a pair of skintight, high-rise Beyond Yoga leggings completed her outfit. She accessorized her look with an alien necklace and cool face makeup on her eyebrows and underneath her eyelids.

Behati is pregnant with her and Adam’s third child, which she announced back in September. Behati and Adam’s relationship has been under fire recently after an Instagram and OnlyFans model, Sumner Stroh, posted a video on TikTok accusing Adam of cheating on Behati and having a relationship with her. In the video, Sumner said, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model. At the time, you know, I was young, I was naive and I mean quite frankly, I feel exploited.”

Once the news broke on Sept. 19, a bunch of other women came out saying that they had also received flirty direct messages from Adam in the past. Adam denied the affair but shared a statement on his Instagram story, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”