Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Daughter Rocks Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s daughters are ready for Halloween! Supermodel Behati, 34, took to Instagram stories on Thursday, October 27, to share a brief, rare clip of one of her daughters wearing the perfect Wednesday Addams costume, as she chased a toy severed hand down the stairs. The little girl rocked a long, black braided wig, black knee socks, and a black dress with a white collar and cuffs. You can see a capture of the video via PEOPLE magazine HERE. The creepy-fun video also had the original Addams Family theme song playing in the background. Adam and Behati share two daughters, Dusty, six, and Gio, four, and Behati is currently expecting the couple’s third child — a development they officially announced via the supermodel’s IG account with a bump photo on September 15.

The lighthearted peek into Adam and Behati’s family life comes after a flirting scandal in September threatened to rock the boat. But a source told HL that Adam is “thankful” his stunning wife has stood by him in a united front following accusations of inappropriate behavior from several women. “The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for the September 24 report.

“Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this,” they continued. “He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him. He just wants this to all be behind them.”

According to another source, the Maroon 5 singer is going out of his way to show his commitment to his wife of eight years. “He’s so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her,” the second source told HollywoodLife in separate comments in October. “He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them This really seems to have made them stronger.”